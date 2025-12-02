A Jazzy Experience 2026

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About this event
General admission includes Networking Reception, a plated dinner, live entertainment, community recognition and a cash bar (*cash only bar).
Enjoy the evening with 7 invited guest. General admission includes Networking Reception, a plated dinner, live entertainment, community recognition and a cash bar (*cash only bar).
*Your seat is included with the table--please enter your information in one ticket slot
Enjoy the evening with 3 invited guest. General admission includes Networking Reception, a plated dinner, live entertainment, community recognition and a cash bar (*cash only bar).
*Your seat is included with the table--please enter your information in one ticket slot
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