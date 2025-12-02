Wrightchoice Mentoring

Hosted by

Wrightchoice Mentoring

About this event

A Jazzy Experience 2026

409 Altair Pkwy

Westerville, OH 43082

General admission
$125

General admission includes Networking Reception, a plated dinner, live entertainment, community recognition and a cash bar (*cash only bar).

Table Host
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Enjoy the evening with 7 invited guest. General admission includes Networking Reception, a plated dinner, live entertainment, community recognition and a cash bar (*cash only bar).


*Your seat is included with the table--please enter your information in one ticket slot

1/2 Table Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Enjoy the evening with 3 invited guest. General admission includes Networking Reception, a plated dinner, live entertainment, community recognition and a cash bar (*cash only bar).


*Your seat is included with the table--please enter your information in one ticket slot

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