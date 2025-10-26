Night at the Palms

Enjoy a fun night to fundraise for our wonderful school!
As the Title Sponsor, your name or logo will appear on event materials, and you’ll receive 6 complimentary tickets to the event.
As the Bread of Life Sponsor, your name will be featured by the food event materials, and you’ll receive 4 complimentary tickets to the event.
As the Palms Sponsor, your name will be featured by the event materials, and you’ll receive 4 complimentary tickets to the event.
As the Praise Sponsor, your name will be featured by the music event materials, and you’ll receive 4 complimentary tickets to the event.
As the Teacher Sponsor, (Allow all teachers to attend for free!) your name will be featured by event materials, and you’ll receive 4 complimentary tickets to the event.
As the Way Maker Sponsor, your name will be featured by event materials, and you’ll receive 2 complimentary tickets to the event.
As the Disciple Sponsor, your family name will be featured by event materials, and you’ll receive 2 complimentary tickets to the event.
As a valued Silent Auction Donor, your donated items will be prominently featured with your name by the event materials in recognition of your generous contribution, and you’ll receive 2 complimentary tickets to the event as our thank-you.
