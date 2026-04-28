Healing Minds And Souls

Hosted by

Healing Minds And Souls

About this event

A JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION OF FREEDOM, HEALTH & COMMUNITY!

1815 Knowles St

Nashville, TN 37208, USA

SPONSORSHIP LEVELS
Free

TITLE SPONSOR- $2,000- Identified as Title Sponsor on all Health Fair Signage and printed information.

CO-TITLE SPONSOR - $1,000- Identified as the Co-Title Sponsor on all signage and printed information.

SPONSOR - $500- Prominently displayed on all Health Fair Signage and Printed information.

PARTNER - $250- Minimum investment to be included on the Signage and printed information; minimum investment for-profits vendors.

PARTICIPANT -$175- Recognized at the event as being a "participant" in the sponsorship of the event.

PATRON - $100- Recognized at the event as being a "patron" in the sponsorship of the event.






NON- PROFIT VENDOR
Free

Non profit vendors will be required to provide:

*EIN

*Offer a free service or resource to the community

FOR PROFIT VENDOR
$50

For profit vendor will be selling goods and services for profit

Add a donation for Healing Minds And Souls

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!