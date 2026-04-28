A JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION OF FREEDOM, HEALTH & COMMUNITY!

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About this event
TITLE SPONSOR- $2,000- Identified as Title Sponsor on all Health Fair Signage and printed information.
CO-TITLE SPONSOR - $1,000- Identified as the Co-Title Sponsor on all signage and printed information.
SPONSOR - $500- Prominently displayed on all Health Fair Signage and Printed information.
PARTNER - $250- Minimum investment to be included on the Signage and printed information; minimum investment for-profits vendors.
PARTICIPANT -$175- Recognized at the event as being a "participant" in the sponsorship of the event.
PATRON - $100- Recognized at the event as being a "patron" in the sponsorship of the event.
Non profit vendors will be required to provide:
*EIN
*Offer a free service or resource to the community
For profit vendor will be selling goods and services for profit
$
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