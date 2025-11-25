A Kid at Art for the Heart's Fundraising Raffle 2025

Summer Fun Basket- 6 Tickets
$5
This includes 6 tickets

Estimated Value: $150

Pool with slide, water balloons, arm floaters, and an umbrella.


Summer Fun Basket- 12 Tickets
$10
This includes 12 tickets

Estimated Value: $150

Pool with slide, water balloons, arm floaters, and an umbrella.



Summer Fun Basket -25 tickets
$20
This includes 25 tickets

Estimated Value: $150

Pool with slide, water balloons, arm floaters, and an umbrella.



Art Swag Bag-6 tickets
$5
This includes 6 tickets

Estimated Value: $175

Tote bag, two posters, coffee mug, art book, puzzle, perpetual calendar, small bag, and info about the Cleveland Museum of Art.


Art Swag Bag-12 tickets
$10
This includes 12 tickets

Estimated Value: $175

Tote bag, two posters, coffee mug, art book, puzzle, perpetual calendar, small bag, and info about the Cleveland Museum of Art.


Art Swag Bag-25 tickets
$20
This includes 25 tickets

Estimated Value: $175

Tote bag, two posters, coffee mug, art book, puzzle, perpetual calendar, small bag, and info about the Cleveland Museum of Art.

Wines Around the World-6 tickets
$5
This includes 6 tickets

Estimated Value: $150

5 wines from around the world, it a beautiful basket! Italian Chianti, Portugal Red Blend, California Chardonnay, Germany Reisling, and Frace White Blend

Wines Around the World-12 tickets
$10
This includes 12 tickets

Estimated Value: $150

5 wines from around the world, it a beautiful basket! Italian Chianti, Portugal Red Blend, California Chardonnay, Germany Reisling, and Frace White Blend

Wines Around the World-25 tickets
$20
This includes 25 tickets

Estimated Value: $150

5 wines from around the world, it a beautiful basket! Italian Chianti, Portugal Red Blend, California Chardonnay, Germany Reisling, and Frace White Blend

Guarino's In Little Italy Gift Card-6 tickets
$5
This includes 6 tickets

Estimated Value: $100

Cute holiday container with a Guarino's Restaurant Gift Card!

Guarino's In Little Italy Gift Card-12 tickets
$10
This includes 12 tickets

Estimated Value: $100

Cute holiday container with a Guarino's Restaurant Gift Card!

Guarino's In Little Italy Gift Card-25 tickets
$20
This includes 25 tickets

Estimated Value: $100

Cute holiday container with a Guarino's Restaurant Gift Card!

Benoss Purse-6 tickets
$5
This includes 6 tickets

Gray Benoss Purse

Benoss Purse-12 tickets
$10
This includes 12 tickets

Gray Benoss Purse

Benoss Purse-25 tickets
$20
This includes 25 tickets

Gray Benoss Purse

Book & Notecard Set #1-6 tickets
$5
This includes 6 tickets

Estimated Value: $90

Your own copy of the Color Me with Confidence Series and a set of notecards with original artwork by A Kid at Art for the Heart students

Book & Notecard Set #1-12 tickets
$10
This includes 12 tickets

Estimated Value: $90

Your own copy of the Color Me with Confidence Series and a set of notecards with original artwork by A Kid at Art for the Heart students

Book & Notecard Set #1-25 tickets
$20
This includes 25 tickets

Estimated Value: $90

Your own copy of the Color Me with Confidence Series and a set of notecards with original artwork by A Kid at Art for the Heart students

Book & Notecard Set #2-6 tickets
$5
This includes 6 tickets

Estimated Value: $90

Your own copy of the Color Me with Confidence Series and a set of notecards with original artwork by A Kid at Art for the Heart students

Book & Notecard Set #2-12 tickets
$10
This includes 12 tickets

Estimated Value: $90

Your own copy of the Color Me with Confidence Series and a set of notecards with original artwork by A Kid at Art for the Heart students

Book & Notecard Set #2-25 tickets
$20
This includes 25 tickets

Estimated Value: $90

Your own copy of the Color Me with Confidence Series and a set of notecards with original artwork by A Kid at Art for the Heart students

Stay at Home Basket-6 tickets
$5
This includes 6 tickets

Estimated Value: $100

Warm blanket, two journals, two Nicholas Sparks Books, a DVD, candle, Pop socket for your phone, and candy truffles.

Stay at Home Basket-12 tickets
$10
This includes 12 tickets

Estimated Value: $100

Warm blanket, two journals, two Nicholas Sparks Books, a DVD, candle, Pop socket for your phone, and candy truffles.

Stay at Home Basket-25 tickets
$20
This includes 25 tickets

Estimated Value: $100

Warm blanket, two journals, two Nicholas Sparks Books, a DVD, candle, Pop socket for your phone, and candy truffles.

Charcuterie & More-6 tickets
$5
This includes 6 tickets

Estimated Value: $175

Cambria Charcuterie Board, four Anthroplogie mugs, and All Around the Board Book

Charcuterie & More-12 tickets
$10
This includes 12 tickets

Estimated Value: $175

Cambria Charcuterie Board, four Anthroplogie mugs, and All Around the Board Book

Charcuterie & More-25 tickets
$20
This includes 25 tickets

Estimated Value: $175

Cambria Charcuterie Board, four Anthroplogie mugs, and All Around the Board Book

Cozy Basket-6 tickets
$5
This includes 6 tickets

Estimated Value: $100

Heated Throw Blanket, teapot, mug, tea, bath bombs, comfy socks, loofah, & LED book lamp

Cozy Basket-12 tickets
$10
This includes 12 tickets

Estimated Value: $100

Heated Throw Blanket, teapot, mug, tea, bath bombs, comfy socks, loofah, & LED book lamp

Cozy Basket-25 tickets
$20
This includes 25 tickets

Estimated Value: $100

Heated Throw Blanket, teapot, mug, tea, bath bombs, comfy socks, loofah, & LED book lamp

Frozen drinks basket-6 tickets
$5
This includes 6 tickets

Estimated Value: $100

Slush Machine, 4 blue glasses, and a bottle of Bacardi rum

Frozen drinks basket-12 tickets
$10
This includes 12 tickets

Estimated Value: $100

Slush Machine, 4 blue glasses, and a bottle of Bacardi rum

Frozen drinks basket-25 tickets
$20
This includes 25 tickets

Estimated Value: $100

Slush Machine, 4 blue glasses, and a bottle of Bacardi rum

Jessica Moore Purse-6 tickets
$5
This includes 6 tickets

Cream Jessica Moore purse

Jessica Moore Purse-12 tickets
$10
This includes 12 tickets

Cream Jessica Moore purse

Jessica Moore Purse-25 tickets
$20
This includes 25 tickets

Cream Jessica Moore purse

Lotto Tickets-6 tickets
$5
This includes 6 tickets

Estimated Value: $75

Various lotto tickets with a cute snowman holder

Lotto Tickets-12 tickets
$10
This includes 12 tickets

Estimated Value: $75

Various lotto tickets with a cute snowman holder

Lotto Tickets-25 tickets
$20
This includes 25 tickets

Estimated Value: $75

Various lotto tickets with a cute snowman holder

Wellness Basket-6 tickets
$5
This includes 6 tickets

Foot detox pads, Facial spa, Therma spa hot/cold pack, Chillow, Vibrating seat massager, and Therapeutic heat pack

Wellness Basket-12 tickets
$10
This includes 12 tickets

Foot detox pads, Facial spa, Therma spa hot/cold pack, Chillow, Vibrating seat massager, and Therapeutic heat pack

Wellness Basket-25 tickets
$20
This includes 25 tickets

Foot detox pads, Facial spa, Therma spa hot/cold pack, Chillow, Vibrating seat massager, and Therapeutic heat pack

Wine Basket-6 tickets
$5
This includes 6 tickets

Four bottles of wine, wine charms, corkscrew, wine stoppers and cork holder art piece

Wine Basket-12 tickets
$10
This includes 12 tickets

Four bottles of wine, wine charms, corkscrew, wine stoppers and cork holder art piece

Wine Basket-25 tickets
$20
This includes 25 tickets

Four bottles of wine, wine charms, corkscrew, wine stoppers and cork holder art piece

Add a donation for A Kid At Art For The Heart Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!