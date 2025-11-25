A Kid at Art for the Heart's Fundraising Raffle 2025

Estimated Value: $150
Pool with slide, water balloons, arm floaters, and an umbrella.
Estimated Value: $175
Tote bag, two posters, coffee mug, art book, puzzle, perpetual calendar, small bag, and info about the Cleveland Museum of Art.
Estimated Value: $150
5 wines from around the world, it a beautiful basket! Italian Chianti, Portugal Red Blend, California Chardonnay, Germany Reisling, and Frace White Blend
Estimated Value: $100
Cute holiday container with a Guarino's Restaurant Gift Card!
Gray Benoss Purse
Estimated Value: $90
Your own copy of the Color Me with Confidence Series and a set of notecards with original artwork by A Kid at Art for the Heart students
Estimated Value: $100
Warm blanket, two journals, two Nicholas Sparks Books, a DVD, candle, Pop socket for your phone, and candy truffles.
Estimated Value: $175
Cambria Charcuterie Board, four Anthroplogie mugs, and All Around the Board Book
Estimated Value: $100
Heated Throw Blanket, teapot, mug, tea, bath bombs, comfy socks, loofah, & LED book lamp
Estimated Value: $100
Slush Machine, 4 blue glasses, and a bottle of Bacardi rum
Cream Jessica Moore purse
Estimated Value: $75
Various lotto tickets with a cute snowman holder
Foot detox pads, Facial spa, Therma spa hot/cold pack, Chillow, Vibrating seat massager, and Therapeutic heat pack
Four bottles of wine, wine charms, corkscrew, wine stoppers and cork holder art piece
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!