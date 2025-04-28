"A Knight at the Masquerade" Fire Sale

This $750 Gift Certificate to Pressure Point Roofing can be used towards any of their services. This expires on 4/26/26.
Pressure Point's website and services can be found here: https://pressurepointroofing.com/?gad_source=1&gbraid=0AAAAA9Y2AwBKMeRJXzI0_Bvt_1npq9Lys&gclid=Cj0KCQjwzrzABhD8ARIsANlSWNMBx_iwPStn516o96zGgedeDr9ADjlW29WBuy6h2fcfj0263Jr_1LEaAvTtEALw_wcB#services
This $750 Gift Certificate to Pressure Point Roofing can be used towards any of their services. This expires on 4/26/26.
Pressure Point's website and services can be found here: https://pressurepointroofing.com/?gad_source=1&gbraid=0AAAAA9Y2AwBKMeRJXzI0_Bvt_1npq9Lys&gclid=Cj0KCQjwzrzABhD8ARIsANlSWNMBx_iwPStn516o96zGgedeDr9ADjlW29WBuy6h2fcfj0263Jr_1LEaAvTtEALw_wcB#services
Preschool Art By Class
$20
Starting bid
Preschool Art By Class features a finger print tree with the prints and names of the 2025 Preschool Class
Preschool Art By Class features a finger print tree with the prints and names of the 2025 Preschool Class
7th/8th Grade Art By Class
$20
Starting bid
7th/8th Grade Art By Class features the current 2025 students as the suits for a deck of cards. It includes a complete deck of cards.
7th/8th Grade Art By Class features the current 2025 students as the suits for a deck of cards. It includes a complete deck of cards.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!