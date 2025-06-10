A 2nd Annual "Knight to Remember" Live Auction

546 River Dr

Garfield, NJ 07026, USA

Money Tree
Lottery Money Tree
Strickland's Steakhouse Dining Experience
Unforgettable fine dining experience with Strickland’s Steakhouse - A gourmet dinner for 6, a premium box of cigars, and a bottle of Dom Pérignon - perfect for an unforgettable evening!
Antique Yankee Stadium Seat & Ultimate Yankees Experience
Take home a piece of Yankee history - This seat is an authentic seat from the original Yankee Stadium. It is certified by Steiner Memorabilia and would be a great addition for any true Yankee fan! Enjoy a regular season game in April & receive a baseball signed by Tino Martinez!
JETS Coaches Club Tickets
Ultimate Game Day Experience! - You and three lucky friends will enjoy 4 premium tickets to watch the NY Jets take on the Seahawks on 12/1 at 1pm!
DCR Patio
Let your dream patio become a reality! - Transform your outdoor space with a paradise with this incredible patio remodel with DCR Landscaping!
Zach Bryan Concert with Tommy DeVito
