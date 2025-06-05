Beach Pawty Silent Auction 2025

Dominican dreams await with a stay in a four-star, all-inclusive resort in exclusive Cap Cana, featuring a private studio villa, beach club access, and lavish resort amenities. Your Punta Cana experience includes 4 nights for 2 guests in a stunning studio villa at the four-star, all-inclusive Sports Illustrated Resorts Marina & Villas Cap Cana.



Relax in your elegant studio villa with private balcony or terrace in exclusive Cap Cana. Indulge in four-star on-site amenities including resort pools, a fitness center, spa, and daily housekeeping

Unwind on powder-white sands with exclusive beach club access and complimentary beach shuttle

Savor international flavors with an array of on-site restaurants and bars to choose from.



Enjoy a range of activities including dance classes, yoga, pickleball, cocktail making, and bingo. Perched on Punta Cana's most exclusive shores, Cap Cana promises upscale Caribbean charm amidst 30,000 acres of flawless white-sand beaches. Indulge in four-star resort luxury on an all-inclusive retreat to the Sports Illustrated Resorts Marina & Villas Cap Cana, complete with studio villa accommodation and lavish amenities.



Understated elegance brings your studio villa to life, welcoming you across more than 860 square feet of private space. Enjoy thoughtful amenities, including a kitchenette, coffee maker, TV, and full bathroom. Spend lazy mornings in your King or Queen beds or sipping coffee on your private terrace as you soak up the Caribbean sunshine.



Bask in the bliss of an all-inclusive getaway with an abundance of resort facilities at your fingertips. Sit back and relax with arrival transfers, daily housekeeping, complimentary beach shuttle, fitness center, and spa access included. Try your hand at an array of on-site activities including yoga, pickleball, dance classes, cocktail making, and more.



Sample and savor world flavors at the resort’s selection of restaurants and bars. Indulge with private beach club access and the azure waters of Juanillo Beach just 7 minutes away. Marvel at daily entertainment, including themed dinners and live music, or enhance your tropical retreat with add-on excursions, golf, transportation, spa treatments, and tours.





Value $3250