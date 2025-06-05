Beach Pawty Silent Auction 2025

Hosted by
Starting bid
Witness one of the world's most prestigious golf tournaments with two single-day tickets to the U.S. Open Golf Championship 2026 paired with exclusive event access.
Value $5150
Starting bid
Dominican dreams await with a stay in a four-star, all-inclusive resort in exclusive Cap Cana, featuring a private studio villa, beach club access, and lavish resort amenities. Your Punta Cana experience includes 4 nights for 2 guests in a stunning studio villa at the four-star, all-inclusive Sports Illustrated Resorts Marina & Villas Cap Cana.
Relax in your elegant studio villa with private balcony or terrace in exclusive Cap Cana. Indulge in four-star on-site amenities including resort pools, a fitness center, spa, and daily housekeeping
Unwind on powder-white sands with exclusive beach club access and complimentary beach shuttle
Savor international flavors with an array of on-site restaurants and bars to choose from.
Enjoy a range of activities including dance classes, yoga, pickleball, cocktail making, and bingo. Perched on Punta Cana's most exclusive shores, Cap Cana promises upscale Caribbean charm amidst 30,000 acres of flawless white-sand beaches. Indulge in four-star resort luxury on an all-inclusive retreat to the Sports Illustrated Resorts Marina & Villas Cap Cana, complete with studio villa accommodation and lavish amenities.
Understated elegance brings your studio villa to life, welcoming you across more than 860 square feet of private space. Enjoy thoughtful amenities, including a kitchenette, coffee maker, TV, and full bathroom. Spend lazy mornings in your King or Queen beds or sipping coffee on your private terrace as you soak up the Caribbean sunshine.
Bask in the bliss of an all-inclusive getaway with an abundance of resort facilities at your fingertips. Sit back and relax with arrival transfers, daily housekeeping, complimentary beach shuttle, fitness center, and spa access included. Try your hand at an array of on-site activities including yoga, pickleball, dance classes, cocktail making, and more.
Sample and savor world flavors at the resort’s selection of restaurants and bars. Indulge with private beach club access and the azure waters of Juanillo Beach just 7 minutes away. Marvel at daily entertainment, including themed dinners and live music, or enhance your tropical retreat with add-on excursions, golf, transportation, spa treatments, and tours.
Value $3250
Starting bid
Step into the Caribbean paradise of Curaçao, where crystalline waters and sandy shores meet vibrant culture and history. Discover the charms of this picturesque Dutch island from your modern beach-view apartment, promising an array of resort amenities for the perfect tropical retreat.
A tropical oasis, your stylish apartment exudes calm across modern open-plan spaces, with plush furnishings, a sleek fully-equipped kitchen, and gorgeous sea or golf course views. Refresh and recharge in two Queen bedrooms paired with private bathrooms featuring rainfall showers.
Feel the caress of the sea breeze from your private terrace as you sip morning coffee or sunset cocktails. Stay active with access to tennis courts and the fitness center. Make a splash in the shared resort swimming pool surrounded by tropical gardens before sampling island flavors at the on-site restaurants.
Tee off in paradise with access to the resort’s breathtaking 18-hole golf course or embrace aquatic adventure at the water sports center. Discover the soft sands of Blue Bay Beach steps away or explore Curaçao’s colorful capital, Willemstad, reachable in just 10 minutes. Your Curaçao experience includes 3 nights for up to 4 guests in a modern beach-view apartment in a beautiful resort steps from the beach.
Seek tranquility in the tropics in your modern apartment with private terrace.
Soak up golden rays from the shared resort pool surrounded by gardens.
Discover the charms of colorful Willemstad, just a 10-minute drive away.
Wander soft sands with Blue Bay Beach on your doorstep.
Embrace island activities with resort tennis, golf, water sports, and more
Sample the flavors of Curaçao with on-site dining and famed truk’i pan food trucks nearby.
Value $4750
Starting bid
Discover the wonders of Grand Cayman with a four-night stay for four in a private oceanfront villa just ten minutes from Seven Mile Beach. Nestled in a small, gated resort, your charming coastal retreat features two bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms and walk-out access to a beautifully shaded pergola on the beach.
Begin your trip with an unforgettable half-day of snorkeling included in your stay. Swim with turtles and rays in the sparkling waters of Stingray City, Coral Gardens, and Turtle Lagoon. Feed and play with these curious sea creatures, then discover more of Grand Cayman’s incredible marine life at the educational center’s touch and shark tanks.
Return to a breezy oasis of relaxation with a stunning 60-foot pool and heated spa available to resort guests. Sun loungers, palms, and a soft canopy daybed surround the pool while oceanfront hammocks sway gently in the breeze.
Seeking adventure? Try your hand at kiteboarding or discover 400 feet of protected reef on your doorstep with complimentary on-site snorkel and kayak gear. With so much on offer, your concierge can help you craft a perfect getaway.
Value $9600
Starting bid
Escape the everyday in an all-inclusive Mexican paradise perched between jungle and sea. Oceanfront luxury awaits with your choice of the breathtaking adults-only Marival Armony Luxury Resort or the AAA Four-Diamond Marival Distinct Luxury Residences and World Spa.
Make yourself at home in a beautiful standard room or one-bedroom residence boasting a gorgeous private balcony. Sink into sumptuous King or two Double beds paired with an opulent en-suite bathroom. Embrace VIP treatment with complimentary nightly turndowns and a mini bar or welcome hamper.
Prepare to be spoiled with first-class amenities, including tennis and an on-site gym. Set your heart racing with non-motorized water sports before a refreshing dip in the sprawling resort pools. Sample an array of exquisite restaurants and bars on-site or sit back and relax thanks to complimentary room service.
Let yourself unwind with yoga and sound healing experiences to balance body and mind. Pack your complimentary beach bag for a day by the water with golden sand beaches on your doorstep. Take advantage of all the resort has to offer with upgraded activity programs and live entertainment available to add on. Your all-inclusive experience at your choice of five-star Marival Luxury Resort includes 4 nights for 2 guests in a beautiful standard room in Banderas Bay or Nuevo Nayarit, Mexico.
Unwind in your elegant standard room boasting a private balcony and sweeping views
Indulge in all-inclusive amenities, including international on-site dining and 24-hour room service.
Make a splash with resort pools, beach access, and non-motorized water sports.
Upgrade to enjoy daily activities including live entertainment.
Benefit from Premium Guest Services for trip planning.
Value $2700
Starting bid
Genuine and rare, this stunning David Yurman 14 mm across moonstone center stone is surrounded by two rows of pave diamonds in the signature Yurman sterling cable style. This ring is size 6.75.
Value $1500.
Starting bid
Gustavo Chang Risi, better known as “Sushi Goose”, was born and raised in Peru to Chinese and Italian parents. He and his family migrated to the United States at the age of 16. He lived in Oklahoma for several years before moving to Miami in 2019.
Gustavo instantly fell in love with the art of making sushi while working at his family’s restaurant, Itamae. Just as Covid hit, Gustavo made his way back to Oklahoma. He worked at Yokozuna for a few months before starting his own business as a private sushi chef. Sushi Goose is
excited to create unique sushi experiences in the Oklahoma City metro.
Value $600
Starting bid
An hour long session for up to 4 people where you get to meet all the Coffey Ranch animals! They have mini cows, mini donkeys, mini ponies, chickens, a lamb, and bunnies to love on and cuddle with! Sharable treats are included! This is perfect for ALL occasions! Anniversary, birthday, girls day out, guys day out, or weekend family adventure!
Value $550
Starting bid
This "Rescued and Loved" handmade cotton quilt celebrates the bond between humans and their pets. It centers around the theme of rescue dogs and features playful, dog-themed prints, charming illustrations, and heartwarming patterns, all coordinated in a primary color palette. Look closely and you will see the absolutely amazing quilting features images of bones, paws and puppy faces. This quilt was made with love by Kathryn and measures 60" x 68" and would be perfect as a throw/lap quilt.
Value $450
Starting bid
This absolutely gorgeous vintage Fenton Glass "Vasa Murrhina" Adventurine Green Blue Flower Vase is 14 1/2" Tall by 5" Wide. Featuring a ruffled rim, this piece was made between 1964-1968 and is in excellent condition with no chips or repairs.
Value $150
Starting bid
In 1994, Patrick McDonnell created the comic strip MUTTS which now appears in over 700 newspapers and 20 countries. McDonnell has received numerous awards for this strip, including the National Cartoonists Society's highest honor, The Reuben, for Cartoonist of the Year, five Harvey Awards for Best Comic Strip, Germany’s Max and Moritz Award for Best International Comic Strip, and the Swedish Academy of Comic Art's Adamson Statuette. Charles Schulz called it “one of the best comics strips of all time.”
The MUTTS cartoons have been published in seventeen compilation books in the U.S. and in numerous collections throughout the world. In 2003, fine art publisher Harry N. Abrams, Inc., published MUTTS: The Comic Art of Patrick McDonnell, a monograph on McDonnell's career. In 2007, The Best of MUTTS, was released containing a decade of McDonnell's favorite strips along with insightful commentary. McDonnell has also released five children's books since 2005, two of which were New York Times bestsellers.
Dimensions: 10 7/8" tall by 16 7/8" wide
Value $150
Starting bid
Enjoy 7-10 Nights of Beachfront Resort Accommodations for up to 3 Rooms (double occupancy).
The Verandah Antigua is an eco-friendly Caribbean beachfront resort with two spectacular white-sand beaches, five pools, nature trails to historic Devil’s Bridge, four restaurants, tennis & fitness center, non-motorized water sports, mini golf, and the world-class Tranquility Body & Soul Spa. Perfect for those seeking a romantic hideaway, or just looking to escape and explore a new destination.
Subject to a required All-Inclusive nightly supplement + tax/service per person that provides all dining, beverages and resort activities. The Verandah Antigua All-Inclusive nightly supplement is $160 per person, + 17% tax/service (double occupancy). Additional surcharge of $25 per person, per night applies Dec 21-Jan 3 & Feb 1-24.
Value $4200
Starting bid
7-10 Nights Premium Accommodations for up to 3 Rooms
Experience premium accommodations for up to 3 rooms (double occupancy) for up to 10 nights per room at a private 100-acre peninsula on Antigua’s southeastern coast where clear turquoise waters surround your own private oasis. Fill your days with endless fun aboard non-motorized water sports, enjoy delicious dining at five all-inclusive beachfront restaurants, and get into the island spirit with live entertainment, beach parties and more. With two magnificent white-sand beaches, six pools, pickleball courts & fitness center, supervised kids' activities, spa and nightly entertainment, St. James’s Club will leave you with amazing island memories to last a lifetime. Experience premium accommodations for up to 3 rooms (double occupancy) for up to 10 nights per room at a private 100-acre peninsula on Antigua’s southeastern coast where clear turquoise waters surround your own private oasis. Fill your days with endless fun aboard non-motorized water sports, enjoy delicious dining at five all-inclusive beachfront restaurants, and get into the island spirit with live entertainment, beach parties and more. With two magnificent white-sand beaches, six pools, pickleball courts & fitness center, supervised kids' activities, spa and nightly entertainment, St. James’s Club will leave you with amazing island memories to last a lifetime.
Subject to a required All-Inclusive nightly supplement + tax/service per person that provides all dining, beverages and resort activities. St. James’s Club All-Inclusive nightly supplement is $150 per person, + 17% tax/service (double occupancy). Children 2-11 years nightly supplement is $75. Additional surcharge of $25 per adult, per night applies Dec. 21-Jan 3 & Feb 1-24.
Value $3600
Starting bid
7-10 Nights for up to 3 Luxurious Scenic accommodations at Los Establos
in Panama.
Whether you seek seclusion and tranquility or thrills and adventure, Los Establos is the perfect vacation destination for you. Distinctive in every way, this 16-acre boutique resort offers a spectacular panorama of Panama’s exclusive volcano, Volcán Barú. Their picturesque mountain views and luxurious accommodations are sure to leave you amazed. One adventure experience included daily (except on days of arrival/departure)!
Subject to a required All-Inclusive nightly supplement + tax/service per person. Los Establos Boutique Resort All-Inclusive nightly supplement is $165 per person, + 17% tax/service (double occupancy). Additional peak season surcharge of $25 per person, per night applies Dec 21-Jan. 3 & Feb. 1-24
Value $4350
Starting bid
7-10 Nights Oceanview Accommodations for up to 3 Rooms.
The simple, unadorned pleasures of the Caribbean await at Pineapple Beach Club Antigua. A spectacular quarter-mile white sand beach, three freshwater swimming pools, colorful accommodations nestled amidst lush tropical gardens, four dining options, tennis courts, spa, fitness center, excursions and more. This resort is perfect for those seeking a romantic hideaway or looking to explore the beautiful island of Antigua.
Subject to a required All-Inclusive nightly supplement + tax/service per person that provides all dining, beverages and resort activities. Pineapple Beach Club All-Inclusive nightly supplement is $150 per person, + 17% tax/service (double occupancy). Additional surcharge of $25 per person, per night applies Dec 21-Jan 3 & Feb 1-24.
Value $3150
Starting bid
7-10 Nights Luxury Waterview Accommodations for up to 3 Villas.
As the island’s newest All-Inclusive, Adults-Only retreat, Hammock Cove Antigua raises the standard of island luxury to a refined level of tranquil serenity. Hammock Cove is guaranteed to exceed all your affluent vacation needs, right down to the Michelin-star dining options available to you. Allow your personal guest ambassador to cater to your every whim, from a champagne breakfast in bed to a calming massage in their signature couples treatment room. Subject to a required All-Inclusive nightly supplement + tax/service per person that provides all dining, beverages and resort activities.
Hammock Cove Antigua All-Inclusive nightly supplement is from $306-$323 per person, + 17% tax/service (double occupancy). Additional surcharge of $25 per person, per night applies Dec 21-Jan 3 & Feb 1-24.
Value $5700
Starting bid
7-10 Nights for up to 3 Beachfront Accommodations.
Treat yourself to an authentic Caribbean getaway at the Adults-Only Galley Bay Resort & Spa in Antigua. Set between one of the best beaches on the island and acres of lush tropical gardens, this All-Inclusive boutique resort delights guests with a refined, yet unpretentious atmosphere. Ideal for couples and newlyweds seeking a romantic getaway, both adventure and tranquility are on the menu at this award-winning tropical paradise. Enjoy 7-10 Nights
of Beachfront Resort Accommodations for up to 3 Rooms (double occupancy). Subject to a required All-Inclusive nightly supplement + tax/service per person that provides all dining, beverages and resort activities.
Galley Bay Resort & Spa All-Inclusive nightly supplement is from $306-$323 per person, + 17% tax/service (double occupancy). Additional surcharge of $25 per person, per night applies Dec 21-Jan 3 & Feb 1-24.
Value $4200
Starting bid
7-10 Nights One Bedroom Suite Accommodations for up to 3 Rooms.
The Club Barbados is the ideal Adult-Only Caribbean vacation destination for those seeking a fantastic location, intimate setting, and service excellence. Located on the highly sought after west coast of Barbados. The Club Barbados offers colorful gardens, cozy walkways,3-tier freshwater pool, tennis court, spa and fitness center. Subject to a required All-Inclusive nightly supplement + tax/service per person that provides all dining, beverages and resort activities.
The Club Barbados All-Inclusive nightly supplement is $150 per person, + 17% tax/service (double occupancy). Additional surcharge of $25 per person, per night applies Dec 21-Jan 3 & Feb 1-24.
Value $3225
Starting bid
SLAY your flower game with fresh, wholesale flowers that turn your Pinterest board into reality. Flower Moxie offers gorgeous, fres, bulk flowers, DIY wedding packages and tutorials on how to arrange them. For those who are less inclined to get crafty, they also offer premade arrangements.
Value $200
Starting bid
Here's a chance to get jewelry you'll love for a price you'll love! Effortless and elevated, gorjana offers jewelry ranging from dainty solid gold essentials to fun, seasonal fashion pieces. There’s something for everyone and every style. Whether you're after a signature everyday piece or the perfect gift, their jewelry fits seamlessly into any collection. Visit any gorjana store and let their talented team of stylists guide you through a personalized experience as they help you create your own layered look.
Value $150
Starting bid
A one-of-a-kind hand embroidered minimalist portrait by @ipstitch (instagram). This item covers one person and pet in a 4" frame.
Starting bid
PawSMORE and get toasted with this amazing basket! This basket includes a 30" fire pit, all the ingredients needed to make the classic campfire treat, s'mores, a set of 5 extendable marshmallow roasting sticks, and a S'mores Station organizer tray to keep your ingredients and tools perfectly separated for a mess-free, stress-free s'mores experience. Include your precious pup in the evening fun with their very own S'mores Treats and Hershey's Bar stuffed dog toy. After you've had your fill of the chocolately goodness, snuggle up in the cuddly handmade fleece s'mores themed blanket (measures 37" x 53"), throw some colored flames into the fire and enjoy the show!
Value $100
Starting bid
Oklahoma Exclusive! Discover the wild side of life with 4 admission passes to the Tulsa, OK zoo! The Tulsa zoo is home to some of the most fascinating and exotic animals from around the world. From majestic lions and tigers to playful monkeys and colorful birds, you'll get a chance to see these creatures up close and personal.
Value $72
Starting bid
Oklahoma Exclusive! Attend one of the top State Fairs in North America! It’s everything from family entertainment and educational exhibits to exciting competitions, all the delicious fried treats in between, and just plain fun!
Value $64
Starting bid
New England Exclusive! Experience New England’s most thrilling theme park with over 100 rides, shows, and attractions with these two one-day admission tickets to Six Flags New England. Tickets do not include admission into Hurricane Harbor but can be upgraded for a minimal fee at participating locations. Some additional attractions may cost an extra fee. Valid only on specified regular operating days during the 2025 season.
Value $110
Starting bid
Custom photo word collage by Sara's Photo Creations. You pick the word and photos! Digital download will print as an 8x10 or 11x14 designed with photos you provide.
Value $25
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
New England Exclusive! Time to see the haunts in a historic city, on this Boston Ghost Tour! You and up to 9 of your friends will travel to the city's oldest burial ground, first independent library and even a popular park, but not everything is what it seems here. If you're ready to see a scarier side of Boston this is the scavenger hunt for you. Get ready to turn Beantown into Screamtown!
Starting bid
Oklahoma Exclusive! On this Oklahoma City Bar Crawl you and your friends will team up to conquer bar challenges, drinks, and dance moves on your way to Bricktown Bar Crawl glory! Cruise the canals and grab a beer as we send you to some of the most unique spots OKC has to offer. There's no lack of classic brews, inflatable flamingos, and Jim Morrison approved whiskey bars on this Oklahoma City Bar Crawl, so grab your pals and let's roam!
Starting bid
Whether you’re a seasoned entertainer or a novice, this class will elevate your skills and teach and a guest you how to design and present a stunning charcuterie board. During this in-person event, you will get hands-on experience designing a charcuterie board with a variety of meats, cheeses and fruits. Create a salami flower, kiwi star, provolone rose and more. Michelle will provide everything you need and guide you through the process and provide simple tips and tricks to elevate your charcuterie life. To get you started she has already included a cheese knife and charcuterie board for each of you! Visit https://chellscharcuterie.com/ for more details on class times and locations.
Starting bid
Bring festive cheer to your home this holiday season with this Home for the Holidays basket. The stunning Scentsy Saint Nick Wall Wax Warmer paired with the Christmas Cookie wax bar will provide a delightful scent experience! The hand made door wreath will spruce up your home and make it picture perfect for Christmas. Use the included mug to snuggle up with a cup of cocoa with your furbaby while they play with the included toys or munch on the included treats. We've also included a fun handmade candy cane towel for your kitchen along with a pair of festive scrapers and some Scentsy cotton clean ups for when you are ready to change out your wax.
Starting bid
This Bark Box Bliss gift basket contains a 1-month digital gift certificate, which is up to $45 in value and does not expire. This certificate is valid on both the Classic BarkBox with plush toys, OR on the fluff-free Super Chewer box, which mainly features natural rubber and hard nylon toys. Each box contains: 2 toys, 2 bags of treats, and 1 awesome surprise item! Bocce's Bery Bliss soft and chewy treats, a nylabone durachew power chew toy, bully stick, tennis ball and tug rope are also included for your furry friend. And just for you, we've included a beautiful travel cup adorned with the face of America's favorite breed for 31 consecutive years!
Starting bid
Although Top Daug was retired in 2004 in favor of the current mascots, Boomer and Sooner, we are still Wild about the overflowing with a coffee mug, key chain, handmade mug rug and towel, beads, dog toy, treats, and waste bag dispenser. Everything you need to show your Sooner pride!
Starting bid
Get ready for an exhilarating journey with this OKC Riversports experience!
Experience the thrill of conquering roaring rapids, navigating through wild waters, and immersing yourself in the breathtaking beauty of nature. Your TWO RIVERSPORT+ Day Passes includes:
Whitewater Rafting (two sessions, three laps per session)
Whitewater Kayaking (qualified paddlers)
Love's Tubing
Surf OKC *Aug 16-17 - Closed for 2025 OklaFlow Finals*
Ski OKC
Flatwater Kayak/SUP
SandRidge Sky Trail
Sky Slides
Rumble Drop
Bike Park & Bike Trails (bring your own bike)
Climbing Walls
Youth Zone
eSports
Add Sky Zip for $10 (weekends only, limited availability) when you arrive.
This adventure comes in an insulated tote along with a "total sit show" beach towel, sunscreen, lip balm, water proof phone case, portable cup adorned with a gorgeous turtle [print, and just for your furbaby we have included a Nylabone chew toy and a soft turtle squeeky toy.
