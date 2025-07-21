Welcome to Langley: An Art Auction Featuring Original Signage Paintings

auctionV2.input.startingBid
“Resident Orcas on Langley Road”
Original painting by Laura Hudson | 16"x20" Acrylic
Valued at $1,000 | 100% of proceeds support the Langley Creative District
This original 16"x20" painting by local artist Laura Hudson celebrates the return of the resident orcas to Saratoga Passage—a moment of wonder and reverence deeply rooted in Langley’s connection to the sea, sky, and land. Inspired by the artwork created for Langley’s new welcome signage, this piece is one of three originals generously donated by the artist to support the continued growth of Langley’s creative economy.
Laura Hudson grew up on Whidbey Island and brings a deep, intuitive understanding of the island’s natural rhythms to her work. Through the story of the three signs—resident orcas, blue herons, and native bunnies—she reflects the richness of our shared landscape and local identity.
Your purchase of this painting directly supports future projects of the Langley Creative District, from public art and community events to artist support and cultural programming. This is a rare opportunity to own a one-of-a-kind piece of Langley’s creative story and help sustain the vibrancy that makes our town so special.
The original funding for the Langley Creative District welcome signage was provided by a grant from the Washington State Arts Commission (ArtsWA). Artists Laura Hudson and Emily Wandres collaborated to bring the signs to life—blending their artistic vision with design expertise to create a vibrant and welcoming entry into Langley.
“Great Blue Herons on Brooks Hill Road”
Original painting by Laura Hudson | 16"x20" Acrylic
Valued at $1,000 | 100% of proceeds support the Langley Creative District
This original 16"x20" painting by Laura Hudson features three great blue herons, captured in quiet elegance along Brooks Hill Road. These majestic birds—frequent visitors to Langley’s wetlands and shorelines—symbolize grace, patience, and the enduring beauty of the land we call home. As part of Langley’s new welcome signage series, this painting honors the natural landmarks and local wildlife that define our town’s character.
A lifelong Whidbey Island resident, Laura Hudson draws inspiration from the intimate relationship between place and story. Through her series of paintings—featuring resident orcas, blue herons, and native bunnies—she reflects the harmony between Langley’s human and natural communities.
This piece was generously donated by the artist to fuel a cycle of creative investment in our community. 100% of proceeds go directly to the Langley Creative District, supporting public art, cultural programming, and opportunities for local creatives. Bid now to own a meaningful work of art and help shape the future of Langley’s creative identity.
“Native Bunnies on Saratoga Road”
Original painting by Laura Hudson | 16"x20" Acrylic
Valued at $1,000 | 100% of proceeds support the Langley Creative District
In this charming 16"x20" original painting, Laura Hudson captures the gentle spirit of Langley’s native bunnies—longtime residents of the Saratoga Road corridor and a familiar part of the town’s story. Framed by lush greenery and soft light, this piece invites us to slow down and appreciate the small, quiet moments that make Langley unique.
As part of the new Langley Creative District welcome signage, this painting celebrates the relationship between the community and the wildlife that surrounds it. Laura Hudson, a lifelong Whidbey Islander, is known for her ability to blend story, symbolism, and a deep sense of place into each of her works. Her three-sign series—featuring orcas, herons, and bunnies—reflects the vibrant interconnection of sea, sky, and land in our local landscape.
Generously donated by the artist, this piece continues the cycle of creative giving. 100% of proceeds will benefit the Langley Creative District, supporting public art, creative placemaking, and artist-driven initiatives. Your bid helps sustain the community’s creative spirit—while bringing home a beautiful piece of Langley’s identity.
