Welcome to Langley: An Art Auction Featuring Original Signage Paintings

“Resident Orcas on Langley Road”

Original painting by Laura Hudson | 16"x20" Acrylic

Valued at $1,000 | 100% of proceeds support the Langley Creative District





This original 16"x20" painting by local artist Laura Hudson celebrates the return of the resident orcas to Saratoga Passage—a moment of wonder and reverence deeply rooted in Langley’s connection to the sea, sky, and land. Inspired by the artwork created for Langley’s new welcome signage, this piece is one of three originals generously donated by the artist to support the continued growth of Langley’s creative economy.





Laura Hudson grew up on Whidbey Island and brings a deep, intuitive understanding of the island’s natural rhythms to her work. Through the story of the three signs—resident orcas, blue herons, and native bunnies—she reflects the richness of our shared landscape and local identity.





Your purchase of this painting directly supports future projects of the Langley Creative District, from public art and community events to artist support and cultural programming. This is a rare opportunity to own a one-of-a-kind piece of Langley’s creative story and help sustain the vibrancy that makes our town so special.





The original funding for the Langley Creative District welcome signage was provided by a grant from the Washington State Arts Commission (ArtsWA). Artists Laura Hudson and Emily Wandres collaborated to bring the signs to life—blending their artistic vision with design expertise to create a vibrant and welcoming entry into Langley.