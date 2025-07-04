Turner 12, Inc.

A Lasting Legacy: Turner 12's 25 Years of Excellence

The Frontier of Flight Museum 6911 Lemmon Ave

Dallas, TX 75209, USA

VIP Admission: Legacy Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets

Two (2) Table For Eight (8)-Priority Seating, Premier branding on all event materials, website, and social media, Exclusive speaking opportunity at the event, featured logo placement on stage and event signage, VIP table with premium seating, personalized thank you vide from Turner 12 students, complimentary valet for sixteen (16) guests.

VIP Admission: Scholar Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

One (1) Table for Eight (8)- Priority Seating, High visibility branding on promotional materials, Featured mention in press releases and social media, Recognition during the event program, Complimentary Valet parking for eight (8) guests.

VIP Admission: Mentor Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

One (1) table for Eight (8), Logo featured in the event program and digital materials, Complimentary valet parking, Recognition in all printed materials, jointly created social media post.

VIP Admission: Leader Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

One (1) table for Six (6), Logo featured in the event program and digital materials, Recognition in all printed materials, Jointly created social media post.

Individual Ticket
$100

Includes entry to the celebration

Turner 12 Current College Student Ticket Only
$50

Includes entry to the celebration

