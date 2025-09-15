A Latin American Holiday Celebration

655 Magdalena Ave

Los Altos, CA 94024, USA

General Admission
$10

Fun for all!

Kids 12 & under enter free - limited first-come seating.

VIP Experience
$20

Make your day effortless — relax, enjoy, and soak up the fun!

Includes:

  • Preferential assigned seating at a table
  • Skip the line: order food right from your table
  • Food delivered directly to you during the event

Each seat requires a ticket. Kids 12 and under can grab theirs at half price! Buy the VIP KIDS Experience.

VIP KIDS Experience
$10

Make your day effortless — relax, enjoy, and soak up the fun!

ONLY for kids younger than 12

Includes:

  • Preferential assigned seating at a table
  • Skip the line: order food right from your table
  • Food delivered directly to you during the event
Holiday Feast VIP
$40

Everything in the VIP Experience, plus a discounted rate to savor Venezuela’s traditional holiday meal:

  • Hallaca
  • Ensalada de gallina (chicken & potato salad)
  • Pan de jamón (ham bread)
  • Drink of your choice

A full holiday feast — just like celebrating in Venezuela! 🎄🇻🇪


Each seat requires a ticket, including kids 12 and under.

Add a donation for Dulce Tricolor Venezolano Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!