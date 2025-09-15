A Latin American Holiday Celebration

Fun for all!
Kids 12 & under enter free - limited first-come seating.
Make your day effortless — relax, enjoy, and soak up the fun!
Includes:
Each seat requires a ticket. Kids 12 and under can grab theirs at half price! Buy the VIP KIDS Experience.
ONLY for kids younger than 12
Includes:
Everything in the VIP Experience, plus a discounted rate to savor Venezuela’s traditional holiday meal:
A full holiday feast — just like celebrating in Venezuela! 🎄🇻🇪
Each seat requires a ticket, including kids 12 and under.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!