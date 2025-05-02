Legacy of Excellence: Tuskegee Airmen Fundraiser - SILENT AUCTION EXTENDED

Eyes on the Prize: America's Civil Rights Years (1954–1965) – 25th Anniversary DVD Set Value: $30 Item Description: Own a powerful piece of American history with this 25th Anniversary DVD Box Set of the Emmy Award-winning documentary series Eyes on the Prize: America’s Civil Rights Years (1954–1965). This definitive 6-episode series chronicles the pivotal moments, courageous leaders, and grassroots movements that changed the course of the nation — from the Montgomery Bus Boycott to the Selma marches. Originally produced by acclaimed filmmaker Henry Hampton, this special edition set is a tribute to the enduring struggle for justice, dignity, and equality. The series has been broadcast on PBS, taught in classrooms across the nation, and hailed as one of the most important documentary achievements in American television. Perfect for educators, students, collectors, and anyone passionate about civil rights and preserving Black history. Includes: 6 remastered episodes across 3 DVDs Bonus interviews and historical context Commemorative 25th Anniversary packaging Celebrate the legacy. Teach the truth. Own the story. 🕊️ “Hands on the freedom plow, eyes on the prize.”

