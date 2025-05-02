Legacy of Excellence: Tuskegee Airmen Fundraiser - SILENT AUCTION EXTENDED
STAY - 7 day stay at Luxury Jamaican Villa
$1,250
Prize Details
- 7-night stay at a luxury private villa
- Access to a private beach during the stay
- Maximum occupancy: 8 people
Value: $3,750
Property Details
**Bedrooms and Capacity:**
- 3 bedrooms accommodating up to 8 people
- 2 rooms with king-size beds
- 1 room with both a queen-size and a full-size bed
- Each bedroom features its own en-suite bathroom for privacy and comfort
**Additional Amenities:**
- Linens and towels are provided
- Wi-Fi is available at the villa
- It is recommended that the winner obtain travel insurance
**Additional Information:**
For more details and photographs of the property, please visit our Airbnb listing:
https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/9032335?guests=1&adults=1&s=13&unique_share_id=c45cc5fd-3b10-4b22-a41e-051e664202f5
Eyes on the Prize DVD SetAmerica's Civil Rights Years1954-65
$25
Eyes on the Prize: America's Civil Rights Years (1954–1965) – 25th Anniversary DVD Set Value: $30
Item Description:
Own a powerful piece of American history with this 25th Anniversary DVD Box Set of the Emmy Award-winning documentary series Eyes on the Prize: America’s Civil Rights Years (1954–1965). This definitive 6-episode series chronicles the pivotal moments, courageous leaders, and grassroots movements that changed the course of the nation — from the Montgomery Bus Boycott to the Selma marches.
Originally produced by acclaimed filmmaker Henry Hampton, this special edition set is a tribute to the enduring struggle for justice, dignity, and equality. The series has been broadcast on PBS, taught in classrooms across the nation, and hailed as one of the most important documentary achievements in American television.
Perfect for educators, students, collectors, and anyone passionate about civil rights and preserving Black history.
Includes:
6 remastered episodes across 3 DVDs
Bonus interviews and historical context
Commemorative 25th Anniversary packaging
Celebrate the legacy. Teach the truth. Own the story.
🕊️ “Hands on the freedom plow, eyes on the prize.”
Total Wine & More - private class for 20 people
$300
Private Wine Class for 20*
https://www.totalwine.com/
Value: $600
Treat your friends, family, and fellow wine lovers to a private wine class for up to 20 people in the classroom of our store
Total Wine & More will host an event that is certain to impress you and your guests. Enjoy a tour of the land, and learn about the famed appellations and grape varietals that make each region so unforgettable. Taste a variety of our premium, hand-selected wines, and discover hidden treasures from the wine region of your choosing. One of our wine experts will present and discuss each delicious wine during your two-hour class, which can be arranged as a seated class-style or more casual walk-around event. Total Wine & More will provide all necessary stemware and educational handouts for tasting notes.
Value - $600**
A Wrinkle In Time
$150
A WRINKLE IN TIME – Two Tickets to a Timeless Adventure
Voucher ID# TIME46
Valid: June 12 – July 20, 2025 (Excludes June 26)
Value $300
Step into the extraordinary with two tickets to the theatrical adaptation of A Wrinkle in Time! Join Meg, Charles Wallace, and Calvin as they journey through space and time in this captivating stage production of the beloved novel by Madeleine L’Engle.
Perfect for fans of science fiction, family adventure, and imaginative storytelling, this production promises a heartwarming and visually stunning experience for all ages.
Don’t miss your chance to witness this magical performance—great for a night out, a gift, or a memorable family outing!
Restrictions apply. Not valid on June 26, 2025.
"Strike" Glass Mosiac Artwork
$200
🎣 "Strike"
A soon-to-be tense moment while kite fishing in South Florida.
SPECIAL NOTE: LOCAL DMV DELIVERY/PICK-UP ONLY due to weight and fragility.
Dimensions: 24" x 16" Weight: 8-10lbs
Value: $350.00
Artist: Josh Serck
https://www.jserckmosaics.com/exhibitions
This dynamic one-of-a-kind mosaic donated by DMV-based artist and landscape architect Josh Serck captures the electric anticipation just before action strikes. “Strike” transports you to the waters off South Florida—sun-drenched, windswept, and alive with possibility.
Serck’s signature style—bold, layered, and brimming with movement—makes this piece leap off the wall. The tension in the scene is palpable, yet beautifully restrained, inviting viewers into a moment of stillness before the rush.
🌊 For lovers of the outdoors, fishing, or simply storytelling through art, “Strike” is a captivating piece that adds energy and intrigue to any space.
Own a one-of-a-kind Josh Serck original and support artistic excellence with your bid.
Autographed Football by Kamren "Kam" Curl
$125
🏈 Autographed Football by former Washington Commander's Kamren Curl
Signed as one of Washington’s top defensive playmakers. Value: $200
Take home an exclusive piece of NFL action with this official football autographed by Kamren Curl, former starting defensive back for the Washington Commanders. Known for his versatility, grit, and leadership in the secondary, Curl became a fan favorite and a cornerstone of the Commanders' defense since entering the league.
This football, donated directly by the Washington Commanders, is more than a collector’s item—it’s a symbol of team pride and elite athletic performance.
🔥 Perfect for Commanders or NFL fans, football lovers, or sports collectors looking to add a rising star to their memorabilia shelf.
Place your bid and take home this bold reminder of what it means to play with heart and hustle.
Josh Bell Autographed Baseball
$80
⚾ Autographed Baseball by former Washington Nationals Josh Bell
Own a piece of MLB history.
Value: $120
Step up to the plate with this official Major League Baseball autographed by Josh Bell, a standout first baseman known for his power at the plate and professionalism on and off the field. Bell has played for several MLB teams, including the Pittsburgh Pirates, Washington Nationals, San Diego Padres, Cleveland Guardians, and Miami Marlins—earning respect across the league.
This authenticated ball is a perfect addition for any sports enthusiast, collector, or rising star who dreams of the big leagues.
🏆 Whether displayed in an office, man cave, or trophy shelf, this collectible is sure to spark conversation and pride.
Don’t miss your chance to take home this signed symbol of athletic excellence!
Tuskegee Airman Biography: Charles E. McGee – Air Force Figh
$25
Book: Tuskegee Airman Biography: Charles E. McGee – Air Force Fighter Combat Record Holder. and bonus bookmark. Estimated Value: $40
Bonus if signed or includes commemorative materials
An inspiring legacy of courage, service, and excellence.Own a powerful piece of American history with this biography of Brigadier General Charles E. McGee, one of the most celebrated members of the Tuskegee Airmen and a holder of the Air Force’s highest fighter combat mission total, with 409 missions flown across World War II, Korea, and Vietnam.This book chronicles General McGee’s extraordinary life—from breaking racial barriers in the military to becoming a national icon and Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient. It’s a story of bravery, discipline, and trailblazing leadership. Perfect for history buffs, aviation enthusiasts, and those who believe in the power of perseverance and service.This biography is a tribute to one of America’s true heroes—and a testament to the legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen.
