A Light On the Hill Spring Gala

About this event
Eight guests enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Four guests enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Two guests enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
One guest enjoys the full program with access to all main activities.
-1 table (10 guests)
-Full page ad in program
-Mention during event presentation, invitation to be recognized
-Social media logo recognition
-Email blast logo recognition
-Logo on event sponsor signage
-Half table (4 guests)
-Half page ad in program
-Mention during event presentation
-Social media logo recognition
-Email blast logo recognition
-Logo on event sponsor signage
-Pair of tickets (2 guests) -
Quarter page ad in program
-Mention during event presentation
-Social media logo recognition
-Email blast logo recognition
-Logo on event sponsor signage
$
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