A Little Night Music 2026 - Silent Auction (Starting Bid Above $50)

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Starting bid
Escape to the stunning Rocky Mountains with this incredible opportunity for a week-long vacation in Snowmass, Colorado! Picture yourself surrounded by breathtaking scenery and endless outdoor adventures. This auction item offers a one-week stay in a fantastic Snowmass vacation rental that sleeps up to 6. Time frame excludes the peak season of Thanksgiving through April. This condo provides the perfect base for hiking, biking, exploring, or simply relaxing in the crisp mountain air. Create unforgettable memories in this premier Colorado destination!
Market Value: $3,850
Starting bid
Take in the whole skyline at once from Lake Michigan or see the city tower over you on the Chicago River. Cruise Chicago’s best waterfront views on a premier dinner cruise. Enjoy our signature service and delicious dining along the city’s most iconic landmarks.
Forget the hassle of parking or traffic. This package is paired with a chauffeured ride to and from your destination, courtesy of OPRF Limo Services.
Market Value: $880
Starting bid
Calling all aspiring musicians and seasoned strummers! This exciting guitar package from our Austin Music is a must-bid item. You can be sure this quality gear will help you make some beautiful music. Whether you're looking to start your musical journey or upgrade your current setup, this package is your ticket to rocking out!
Market Value: $425
Starting bid
Celebrate your graduating 8th grader with the gift of prime viewing at the Roosevelt Middle School Graduation Ceremony! This exclusive auction item offers priority seating for 6, ensuring you'll have an excellent vantage point to witness this important milestone. Avoid the crowds and enjoy a clear and comfortable view as your student receives their well-deserved recognition. This is a wonderful way to commemorate their achievements.
Market Value: Priceless
Starting bid
Experience an unforgettable evening of genre-defying music with four (4) tickets to see the legendary Chris Thile on June 8, 2026 in his highly anticipated debut with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra. Renowned as the world’s foremost mandolinist and the former host of Live from Here, Chris Thile brings his "extroverted" virtuosity to the historic Symphony Center for a one-night-only event.
Market Value: $400
Starting bid
Ready to trade the air guitar for the real thing? Give your aspiring musician the ultimate head start with one (1) free month of any Beginner Program at the renowned School of Rock Oak Park. Whether they want to shred on guitar, find their groove on bass, keep the beat on drums, or find their voice at the mic, School of Rock’s world-class instructors make learning an instrument an absolute blast. This isn't your average music lesson—it’s an immersive experience designed to build confidence, community, and a lifelong love of music.
Market Value: $385
Starting bid
Step into a local beloved music venue with this "Night Out" package at the historic FitzGerald’s. Whether you’re a fan of roots, jazz, rock, or blues, FitzGerald’s offers an intimate, world-class listening experience that feels like a trip to New Orleans without leaving the neighborhood. This package gives you the freedom to curate your own perfect evening, from a quiet jazz set in the Sidebar to a high-energy show in the Nightclub or a summer night on the outdoor patio. Your Experience Includes: 2 Tickets to a show of your choice (subject to availability) and a $100 Gift Certificate.
Forget the hassle of parking or traffic. This package is paired with a chauffeured ride to and from your destination, courtesy of OPRF Limo Services.
Market Value: $400
Starting bid
Immerse yourselves in the captivating sounds of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra with this exceptional offering of two tickets! Enjoy a world-class musical experience from desirable main floor or lower balcony seating, with the best available locations secured for your chosen performance. This is a wonderful opportunity to witness the brilliance of the CSO live, with ticket availability through June 2027. Treat yourselves to an unforgettable evening of symphonic mastery right here in Chicago.
Market Value: $300
Starting bid
Give the gift of fun, fitness, and teamwork with this registration for River Forest Youth Soccer's package! This is a fantastic opportunity for your child to develop their skills, make new friends, and enjoy the beautiful game right here in our River Forest community. Get them ready to hit the field for a season of exciting soccer action! The gift basket includes 2 registrations for Fall 2026 and RYFS Merch.
Market Value: $280
Starting bid
Elevate your cellar or your next dinner party with this beautifully presented wooden box of hand-selected wines donated by local resident wine expert Jane Norrington of See Jane Drink Wine.
Inside you’ll find a curated assortment of Letterhead Wines of Napa Valley, a boutique producer known for crafting expressive, small-production wines that highlight the character and prestige of Napa Valley.
Personally selected by Jane, a seasoned wine educator and trusted palate in our community, this collection offers both immediate enjoyment and cellar-worthy potential.
Market Value: $250
Starting bid
Get ready to invest in yourself! Local River Forest mom Nicole Radziszewski is offering two invaluable 60-minute personal training sessions, including a posture and movement assessment. Don't miss this incredible opportunity to work with a sought-after trainer right here in our community and take significant steps towards your well-being.
Market Value: $230
Starting bid
Give your child a summer they’ll never forget with $300 toward a Kids Adventure Youth Summer Camp at the award-winning Bobby’s Bike Hike Chicago. Perfect for active kids and teens (ages 8–16), these camps turn the city into a playground. From cycling along the scenic Lakefront Trail and kayaking on the Chicago River to swimming at Ohio Street Beach and exploring the Lincoln Park Zoo, your camper will build confidence, learn bike safety, and discover the secrets of Chicago history—all while making new friends!
Market Value: $300
Starting bid
Whether you’ve been battling daily commutes, messy carpools, or just the inevitable dust of the season, your vehicles deserve a fresh start through Carter’s Car Detailing Service. Give your cars the ultimate glow-up with this premium detailing package for your vehicle! This item entitles the winner to professional detailing service for your vehicle, bringing back that "new car" feeling inside and out. It’s the perfect way to protect your investment and enjoy a pristine driving experience. Carter is a D90 graduate and current OPRFHS student.
We have two identical offerings available! The highest bidder wins the first, and the second-highest bidder will be contacted separately after the auction to purchase the second item at their final bid price.
Market Value: $200
Starting bid
Skip the long-term parking fees and the stress of airport traffic! Whether you are heading out on a dream vacation or a quick business trip, travel in comfort and style with OPRF Limo Services. This package provides professional, door-to-door round-trip transportation from the OPRF area to either O'Hare (ORD) or Midway (MDW).
We have three identical items available! The highest bidder wins the first, and the second highest and third highest bidders will be contacted separately after the auction to purchase the item at their final bid price.
Market Value: $200
Starting bid
Unlock your musical potential with this fantastic opportunity from ELFI Studio! This auction item offers four valuable 30-minute lessons in your choice of either piano or voice. Whether you've always dreamed of tickling the ivories or finding your singing voice, ELFI Studio's expert instruction provides a supportive and inspiring environment to begin or continue your musical journey right here in our community. Don't miss this chance to explore your talent!
Market Value: $180
Starting bid
Show your Orange and Blue pride with this curated collection of Oak Park and River Forest High School essentials. Whether you’re a current student, a proud alum, or a dedicated "Huskie Parent," this basket has everything you need to represent the OPRF.
Premium OPRF Zip-Up Hoodie: The crown jewel of the collection. This high-quality, ultra-soft men’s size large hoodie is perfect for those chilly Friday night lights at Stadium Field or crisp mornings walking to Scoville.
Huskie Apparel Pack: A selection of OPRF shirts to keep your spirit wear rotation fresh all year long.
Commemorative Huskie Plush: A miniature version of our iconic mascot—perfect for a desk, a bookshelf, or the youngest fan in training.
OPRF Tote Bag: Durable and versatile, this tote is ideal for hauling textbooks, gym gear, or your finds from the Farmers Market.
Performing Arts Yard Sign: Let the neighborhood know you support the arts! This vibrant sign celebrates the incredible talents of the OPRF.
Market Value: $175
Starting bid
Calling all Blazers! Whether you’re a current family, an incoming freshman, or a proud alumna, this package is the perfect way to celebrate the Trinity High School sisterhood. The package includes exclusive Trinity Spirit gear, Summer Experiences Certificate (valid for Trinity’s popular summer programs), and a swag bag to ensure your Blazer pride is on full display from the classroom to the court.
Market Value: $175
Starting bid
Transform your next event into a vibrant and memorable occasion with a stunning balloon installation by Lily Barnard! Known for her creative flair and eye-catching designs, Lily will work with you to craft a unique and impactful balloon display tailored to your specific needs and style. From elegant arches to whimsical sculptures, this is a fantastic opportunity to add a touch of magic and visual excitement to any celebration.
Market Value: $180
Starting bid
Ready for an adventure? First Ascent is offering a fantastic small group guided climb session! This package provides a full hour of expert instruction from one of their experienced guides, who will share essential climbing techniques, introduce you to the lingo, and ensure you understand climbing etiquette and safety. But the fun doesn't stop there – you'll also receive a day pass to continue exploring the gym at your own pace after your guided session, plus all the necessary gear (shoes, harness, and chalk) is included.
Market Value: $194
Starting bid
Ever wondered what it would be like to see your name—or the name of a loved one—bound in the pages of a gripping novel? Here is your chance to achieve literary immortality with New York Times bestselling author and River Forest local, David Ellis.
The winner of this exclusive item will have the unique opportunity to have a character named after them in David’s upcoming book. Whether you become a key witness, a clever investigator, or perhaps a mysterious figure in the background, your name will be woven into the fabric of a professional thriller.
Market Value: Priceless
Starting bid
Secure the best seats in the house for Roosevelt Middle School's highly anticipated 2026-2027 Musical with this exclusive VIP seating package! Skip the Line: Forget the rush! Arrive at your convenience and bypass the general admission queue. Enjoy an unparalleled viewing with four coveted seats, guaranteeing you will not miss a single moment of the performance. Work directly with the production team to select your preferred viewing location.
Market Value: Priceless
Starting bid
Host a stylish and intimate gathering with this unique private party package at Jayne! Imagine treating your friends to an exclusive evening at this local gem, complete with a 20% discount on all purchases. Enjoy complimentary wine and light bites while you browse their curated collection. As the hostess, you'll also receive a $50 gift card to indulge in something special for yourself. This is the perfect way to celebrate a special occasion or simply enjoy a sophisticated night out with friends.
Market Value: $300
Starting bid
Unleash your inner artist and enjoy a creative Saturday at ViaClay! This silent auction item offers a gift certificate for two seats in one of their engaging one-time experience sessions. Whether you're a seasoned potter or trying your hand at clay for the first time, this is a fantastic opportunity to learn new skills, get your hands dirty, and create your own unique piece in a fun and supportive environment.
Market Value: $160
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!