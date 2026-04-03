A Little Night Music 2026 - Silent Auction (Starting Bid Below $50)

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About this event
Starting bid
Get ready for a fantastic night out with this exciting package from Robert's Westside! This auction item includes two tickets to enjoy a live concert at this popular local venue, plus a $50 gift card to put towards drinks, food, or even more music. Experience the vibrant atmosphere and great tunes that Robert's Westside is known for – it's the perfect recipe for a memorable evening right here in our community!
Forget the hassle of parking or traffic. This package is paired with a chauffeured ride to and from your destination, courtesy of OPRF Limo Services.
Market Value: $150
Starting bid
Unlock your musical potential or dust off that old instrument case with this exclusive lesson package! Whether you’re a total beginner or an experienced player looking to refine your tone, this is the perfect opportunity to learn from a pro. This package includes four (4) 30-minute private lessons on either clarinet or saxophone. Jayme brings over 30 years of experience to each session, helping students of all ages find joy in making music.
Market Value: $150
Starting bid
Enjoy a fun witches and wizards themed game night with your friends or family. Games include, Wicked the Game, Harry Potter Monopoly cards and Harry Potter Uno. Get your share of sugary snacks with some wicked cotton candy, jellybeans, gummy slugs, chocolate frogs and butter beer popcorn. Learn more about the world of wizards with Awesome Facts for Potter Fans 1 & 2 and then test your knowledge with The Magical Quiz for Potter Fans . After all that fun you can sleep tight with your own Hedwig Squishmallow.
Market Value: $150
Starting bid
Calling all young musicians! Here is a rare opportunity to trade the rehearsal hall for the breakfast table. Your student five friends can enjoy a morning of treats and conversation with their favorite orchestra director, Mrs. Minish.
Whether they want to talk about their favorite composer, get some "insider" tips on mastering their instrument, or simply chat about life outside the music room, this is a fun and relaxed way to connect with a beloved teacher.
The Experience Includes:
Market Value: Priceless
Starting bid
Enjoy a special lunch hosted by Mr. Hufnus! This auction item offers a get together for four students, complete with delicious pizza ordered to your liking. It's a fantastic opportunity to connect, share stories, and enjoy some good food in a comfortable setting, courtesy of Mr. Hufnus.
Market Value: Priceless
Starting bid
Celebrate the tradition of excellence at Fenwick High School with this premium "Friar Pride" basket. This collection captures that storied Dominican spirit for the next generation of leaders.
Market Value: $125
Starting bid
Satisfy your sweet tooth with this indulgent “Sweet Treats” package from Twisted Cookie Forest Park! A beloved local favorite, Twisted Cookie is known for its over-the-top, freshly baked creations—think loaded cookies, creative flavors, and desserts that are as fun as they are delicious. Whether you’re hosting a party, celebrating something special, or just treating yourself, this package is guaranteed to impress.
Your Experience Includes:
A beautifully arranged cookie platter featuring Twisted Cookie’s signature gourmet treats—perfect for sharing—and a $50 gift certificate to use on a future visit, so you can come back for more of your favorites.
Market Value: $125
Starting bid
Unlock your musical potential or give a budding pianist the gift of world-class instruction. This item features two (2) private 30-minute piano lessons with the acclaimed Natasha Bogojevic at her Musica studio.
Natasha is an internationally recognized composer and educator whose works have been performed across the globe. Whether you are a total beginner looking for a solid foundation or an intermediate player wanting to refine your technique and expression, Natasha’s decades of experience at the university and conservatory levels provide a truly transformative learning experience.
Please note we have two identical available! The highest bidder wins the first, and the second-highest bidder will be contacted separately after the auction to purchase the second item at their final bid price.
Market Value: $120
Starting bid
Get ready to bounce into some serious fun with four one-hour jump tickets to Altitude Chicago! This exciting package offers a fantastic opportunity for kids and adults alike to experience the thrill of their indoor trampoline park. Flip, fly, and jump to your heart's content – it's the perfect way to burn some energy and enjoy a high-flying adventure right here in the Chicago area.
Market Value: $115
Starting bid
Indulge in an exquisite wine experience with "The Lux Wine Tasting for Four" at Cooper's Hawk! This exceptional offering invites you and up to three guests to savor a complimentary tasting of their most prestigious wines, perfectly complemented by delectable gourmet chocolate truffles. It's an ideal opportunity to discover new favorites and enjoy a sophisticated outing with friends or loved ones. Cheers to a memorable tasting!
Forget the hassle of parking or traffic. This package is paired with a chauffeured ride to and from your destination, courtesy of OPRF Limo Services.
Market Value: $110
Starting bid
Bring a breath of fresh air into your home with this stunning botanical duo. This package features a vibrant, hand selected premium plant known for its lush foliage and lasting beauty, paired with a $75 gift card to the renowned Good Earth Greenhouse.
Whether you’re looking to expand your indoor jungle, start a seasonal garden, or find that perfect ceramic pot, Good Earth offers an unparalleled selection of high-quality plants and garden accessories. It’s the perfect treat for a seasoned gardener or a "budding" plant parent. Package Includes one (1) beautiful live plant and a $75 gif card.
Market Value: $ 110
Starting bid
Add a touch of timeless elegance to your jewelry collection with this stunning piece from Kendra Scott. Known for its iconic silhouette, the Elisa Pendant Necklace is a versatile staple that transitions effortlessly from a casual brunch to a sophisticated evening out.
Why You’ll Love It:
Signature Style: Features the classic oval stone shape that made Kendra Scott a household name.
Versatility: Dainty enough for everyday wear, yet polished enough to layer with your favorite statement pieces.
Timeless Quality: Designed with high-quality materials that provide a brilliant shine and lasting durability.
Whether you're treating yourself or looking for the perfect gift for someone special, this necklace is a "must-have" addition to any accessory wardrobe.
Market Value: $70
Starting bid
Unlock the beauty of music with this unique opportunity for in-home violin lessons with the talented Bing Jing Yu! With 2 engaging 30-minute sessions, you or your child can benefit from the expertise of a seasoned musician who is currently performing in her impressive 23rd season with the renowned Chicago Lyric Opera. This is a wonderful chance to learn from a true professional in the comfort of your own home. Lessons to be completed by April 2027.
Market Value: $100
Starting bid
Give your child the coolest "ink" on the playground with a one-of-a-kind wearable art experience! This isn't your average press-on sticker; it’s a bespoke, hand-drawn temporary tattoo session created specifically for the winner.
Bird Bone Tattoo will work directly with your child to design a custom piece of temporary body art. Whether they want a fire-breathing dragon, a whimsical fairy garden, or their favorite space alien, the artist will bring their imagination to life using high-quality, skin-safe temporary ink.
Market Value: $100
Starting bid
Experience the thrill of Chicago Stars soccer with this fantastic package of four Corner Kick tickets! Cheer on your favorite women's soccer team from exciting vantage points during any regular season 2026 home game, valid now through October 2026. Feel the energy of the crowd and witness all the action up close with these great seats. Don't miss your chance to be part of the Chicago Stars excitement!
Market Value: $100
Starting bid
Elevate your hair care routine with this premium package from the stylists at MACDADDY. Whether you are looking for a completely new look or just want to maintain your current style with professional-grade products, this bundle has everything you need for a "good hair day," every day.
Start your transformation with a $50 gift certificate valid for any of MACDADDY’s signature salon services. From precision cuts to expert color, their talented team is dedicated to making you look and feel your absolute best.
Take the salon experience home with a curated selection of high-performance, salon-quality essentials:
Professional Shampoo: Gently cleanses while maintaining moisture and scalp health.
Professional Conditioner: Provides deep hydration and effortless detangling for a silky finish.
Finishing Hair Spray: The stylist’s secret for a long-lasting hold that stays flexible and touchable all day.
Market Value: $100
Starting bid
Schoolhouse Kitchen + Studio is the perfect place to explore creative recipes, try new foods and flavors, make new friends and celebrate! Ignite a passion for cooking with a gift certificate to Schoolhouse Kitchen, where culinary creativity meets hands-on learning. This certificate opens the door to a world of flavor and fun for a budding young chef.
Market Value: $100
Starting bid
Give your student the ultimate summer experience with $100 off any summer camp at the prestigious Fenwick High School. Whether they are looking to sharpen their athletic skills, dive into a new academic passion, or explore the arts, Fenwick offers a premier environment for growth, leadership, and fun.
Known for its tradition of excellence, Fenwick’s summer programs provide top-tier coaching and instruction in a supportive, high-energy atmosphere. This certificate is the perfect head start for your child’s favorite summer tradition!
Market Value: $100
Starting bid
Enjoy three Private Flute Lessons with Carlyn Lloyd. Discover the joy of making music or sharpen your skills with a seasoned professional! This package offers a fantastic opportunity for an aspiring musician to receive personalized instruction from renowned flutist Carlyn Lloyd.
Whether you are picking up the instrument for the first time or returning after a hiatus, these sessions provide a supportive and expert environment to grow your musical talents. Please note this is for new students only and expires 9/1/2026.
We have two identical items available! The highest bidder wins the first, and the second highest bidder will be contacted separately after the auction to purchase the second item at their final bid price.
Market Value: $99
Starting bid
With this basket of goodies you can enjoy an at-home spa day and an evening of relaxation. Among items included in this basket are masks for face, hands, hair, lips, eyes, hand and body lotions and a variety of scented soaps. After you have pampered your skin, you can light a scented candle and eat your bar of Ghirardelli chocolate under a cozy new blanket.
Market Value: $90
Starting bid
Experience the magic of Chicago’s favorite summer tradition with four tickets to a classical performance at the historic Ravinia Festival. Whether you are a lifelong aficionado or looking for the perfect introduction to the symphony, there is no better way to enjoy world-class music than under the stars on the expansive Ravinia Lawn. Pack your favorite picnic basket, grab a blanket, and head to Highland Park for an evening where music and nature harmonize.
Market Value: $90
Starting bid
Batter up! Here's your chance to snag four outfield reserved seats to see the Chicago White Sox in action Monday - Friday during the 2026 Regular Season. Feel the energy of the crowd and enjoy fantastic views from these prime locations. Whether you're a die-hard Sox fan or looking for a fun outing, this is a guaranteed home run of an auction item. Do not miss your opportunity to experience America's pastime in style!
Market Value: $ 80
Starting bid
Elevate your next holiday or cocktail party with live music! Dariusz Radziszewski is offering 60-minutes of piano background music that can be tailored to the ambiance you desire, whether it's the elegant backdrop for a dinner party, a holiday gathering with family, or simply an hour of beautiful music to enrich your own space. Imagine the atmosphere this performance will create!
Market Value: $75
Starting bid
Start your day the Daly Bagel way with this delightful package! This auction item includes a $25 gift card to savor their uniquely delicious bagels, a signature Daly Bagel travel mug to enjoy your favorite brew, and a bag of their special Daly Kick in the Bagel Coffee beans. Experience the taste of nostalgia combined with a fresh, new approach to bagel perfection, crafted with the finest ingredients and time-honored techniques right here in our community.
Market Value: $ 60
Starting bid
Indulge your senses with this thoughtfully curated basket from Dive Bar Soap Company! Known for their unique scents and high-quality ingredients, this collection features a selection of their signature soaps, aromatic candles, and other delightful goodies. Bring a touch of artisanal luxury and captivating fragrances into your home with this wonderful assortment from a local favorite.
Market Value: $ 50
Starting bid
Are you a Caniac? Then you won't want to miss this Raising Cane's Basket! Packed with exciting Raising Cane's merchandise, this is the perfect way to show your love for their craveable chicken fingers and signature sauce. Bring a little bit of the Cane's experience home with this fun and flavorful collection of goodies.
Market Value: $ 50
Starting bid
Catch some exciting hockey action with this pair of tickets to see the Chicago Wolves! Experience the speed and energy of professional hockey as you cheer on our local team. This is a great opportunity to enjoy a thrilling sporting event with a friend or loved one. Let's go Wolves! Tickets expire 12/31/2026.
Market Value: $54
Starting bid
Catch the latest blockbusters or enjoy a timeless classic on the big screen with this set of four (4) movie passes to Classic Cinemas! Gather your friends or family and experience the magic of the movies. These passes are valid through October 31, 2026, giving you plenty of time to enjoy some cinematic entertainment. Grab your popcorn and get ready for a great movie experience!
We have two identical items available! The highest bidder wins the first, and the second highest bidder will be contacted separately after the auction to purchase the second item at their final bid price.
Market Value: $50
Starting bid
Unlock a world of creativity and innovation with this exclusive offer from Little Bits Workshop in River Forest. Whether your child is a budding engineer, a crafty creator, or a future designer, Little Bits provides the tools and inspiration to bring their wildest ideas to life.
This certificate is valid for $50 towards any of our signature offerings:
We have three identical items available! The highest bidder wins the first, and the second highest & third highest bidder will be contacted separately after the auction to purchase at their final bid price.
Market Value: $ 50
Starting bid
Wake up and smell the deliciousness with this wonderful gift bag from local favorite Spilt Milk! This delightful package includes a $25 gift card, a stylish ceramic Spilt Milk mug, and a canvas bag. Treat yourself to exceptional coffee and support a beloved local spot!
Market Value: $40
Starting bid
Cast a line into a sea of sweets with this delightful offering from Candycopia! Perfect for the candy connoisseur or the kid at heart, this item transforms the traditional tackle box into a treasure chest of gourmet treats. The winner will head to Candycopia to hand-pick their perfect "catch," filling a reusable tackle box with a curated selection of their favorite confections.
This Sweet Deal Includes:
The Signature Tackle Box: A high-quality, partitioned container designed to keep your treats organized (and looking great).
18 Varieties of Candy: You choose! Select from a massive wall of gummies, sours, chocolates, and nostalgic classics to fill every compartment.
A "Sweet Deal" Refill Voucher: Keep the sugar rush going! Includes a voucher for a full refill for only $22 (a $10 savings off the regular price).
Market Value: $33
Starting bid
Say goodbye to the daily eyebrow pencil routine and hello to effortless, expertly shaped brows! Bird Bone Tattoo, a premier studio known for its artistic precision and professional atmosphere, is offering an exclusive Microblading Consultation for one lucky winner.
Microblading is the art of creating semi-permanent, hair-like strokes to enhance the natural shape and fullness of your eyebrows. This item is perfect for anyone looking to define their features with a look that is both natural and long-lasting.
What’s Included:
Professional Consultation: A one-on-one session with a skilled technician to discuss your aesthetic goals, brow shape, and pigment matching.
Expert Mapping: A personalized brow design tailored to your unique facial structure.
Market Value: $25
Starting bid
Say goodbye to long lines and uncomfortable folding chairs! Treat yourself to the ultimate viewing experience for the Roosevelt Middle School Final Intermediate / Senior-mediate Orchestra and Cadet Band Concert of the Year for the year on May 4, 2026. This is your chance to enjoy the culmination of our students' hard work without the stress of the "door dash."
Your VIP Package Includes:
Front-Row Comfort. Enjoy six (6) seats for the show from specially reserved, high-comfort seating in a prime viewing location.
Skip the Line: No need to arrive an hour early to camp out. Walk right in at your convenience and head straight to your reserved spot.
The Best View: Hear every note and see every smile with crystal-clear sightlines.
✨ Exclusive Bonus Offer ✨
If the winning bid reaches $50 or more, we will upgrade your experience to include complimentary chilled beverages (non-alcoholic) delivered right to your seat. Stay refreshed while you enjoy the performance!
Don't miss a beat—place your bid now to support the arts and secure your stress-free concert night!
Starting bid
Say goodbye to long lines and uncomfortable folding chairs! Treat yourself to the ultimate viewing experience for the Roosevelt Middle School Final Senior Orchestra and Concert Band Concert of the Year for the year on May 4, 2026. This is your chance to enjoy the culmination of our students' hard work without the stress of the "door dash."
Your VIP Package Includes:
Front-Row Comfort. Enjoy six (6) seats for the show from specially reserved, high-comfort seating in a prime viewing location.
Skip the Line: No need to arrive an hour early to camp out. Walk right in at your convenience and head straight to your reserved spot.
The Best View: Hear every note and see every smile with crystal-clear sightlines.
✨ Exclusive Bonus Offer ✨
If the winning bid reaches $50 or more, we will upgrade your experience to include complimentary chilled beverages (non-alcoholic) delivered right to your seat. Stay refreshed while you enjoy the performance!
Don't miss a beat—place your bid now to support the arts and secure your stress-free concert night!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!