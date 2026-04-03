A Little Night Music 2026 - Silent Auction (Starting Bid Below $50)

Say goodbye to long lines and uncomfortable folding chairs! Treat yourself to the ultimate viewing experience for the Roosevelt Middle School Final Intermediate / Senior-mediate Orchestra and Cadet Band Concert of the Year for the year on May 4, 2026. This is your chance to enjoy the culmination of our students' hard work without the stress of the "door dash."





Your VIP Package Includes:

Front-Row Comfort. Enjoy six (6) seats for the show from specially reserved, high-comfort seating in a prime viewing location.





Skip the Line: No need to arrive an hour early to camp out. Walk right in at your convenience and head straight to your reserved spot.





The Best View: Hear every note and see every smile with crystal-clear sightlines.





✨ Exclusive Bonus Offer ✨

If the winning bid reaches $50 or more, we will upgrade your experience to include complimentary chilled beverages (non-alcoholic) delivered right to your seat. Stay refreshed while you enjoy the performance!





Don't miss a beat—place your bid now to support the arts and secure your stress-free concert night!