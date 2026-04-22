A Lone Star Day at the Derby - Silent Auction

The Winner’s Circle: Woodford Reserve Derby 152 Edition

Capture the "Run for the Roses" in a bottle! Celebrate the 152nd Kentucky Derby with this highly sought-after, limited-edition release from Woodford Reserve. More than just a world-class bourbon, this annual collector’s bottle features vibrant, original artwork that brings the energy of Churchill Downs—from the thundering hooves to the iconic fashion—directly to your home bar.





Inside, you’ll find the signature Woodford Reserve Distiller’s Select, a Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey known for its perfectly balanced profile of depth, richness, and smoothness. Whether you are a dedicated bourbon collector, a horse racing fan, or looking for the ultimate centerpiece for your next Derby party, this 152nd Edition is a true must-have.





Item : Woodford Reserve Kentucky Derby 152 Limited Edition

Artistry : Features bold, colorful race-day-inspired artwork unique to this year’s release.

Spirit : Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey bottled at 45.2% ABV.

Tasting Profile : Notes of dried fruit, vanilla, and toasted oak with a silky-smooth finish.