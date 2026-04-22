A Lone Star Day at the Derby - Silent Auction

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The Winner’s Circle: Woodford Reserve Derby 152 Edition
Capture the "Run for the Roses" in a bottle! Celebrate the 152nd Kentucky Derby with this highly sought-after, limited-edition release from Woodford Reserve. More than just a world-class bourbon, this annual collector’s bottle features vibrant, original artwork that brings the energy of Churchill Downs—from the thundering hooves to the iconic fashion—directly to your home bar.
Inside, you’ll find the signature Woodford Reserve Distiller’s Select, a Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey known for its perfectly balanced profile of depth, richness, and smoothness. Whether you are a dedicated bourbon collector, a horse racing fan, or looking for the ultimate centerpiece for your next Derby party, this 152nd Edition is a true must-have.
Item: Woodford Reserve Kentucky Derby 152 Limited Edition
Artistry: Features bold, colorful race-day-inspired artwork unique to this year’s release.
Spirit: Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey bottled at 45.2% ABV.
Tasting Profile: Notes of dried fruit, vanilla, and toasted oak with a silky-smooth finish.
Significance: An iconic annual collectible honoring America's longest continuously held sporting event.
Starting bid
The Captain’s Reserve: Napa, Style & Steel
Treat yourself to the ultimate evening of luxury and refinement. This curated bundle brings together the bold flavors of Napa Valley, the sophistication of high-end retail, and the precision of professional-grade wine tools. Whether you’re hosting an intimate dinner party or looking for the perfect gift, this package offers a taste of the finer things.
Your Premium Bundle Includes:
2023 Sailor’s Grave Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon: A bold, decadent blend from Michael Pozzan Winery. This 96% Cabernet-based wine is aged for 20 months in French oak, offering rich layers of black cherry, sweet pipe tobacco, and creamy leather with a massive, mouth-filling structure.
$100 Nordstrom Gift Card: Elevate your wardrobe or home with a shopping spree at the legendary fashion retailer.
Custom Engraved 5-Piece Wine Tool Set: Housed in a sleek accessory box, this professional set includes a corkscrew, replacement screw, drip collar, decanting pourer, stopper, and foil cutter.
Item Details:
Wine Profile: High-quality 2023 vintage with 96% Cabernet Sauvignon, 3% Malbec, and 1% Merlot.
Pairing: Perfectly complements savory dishes like blackened strip steak or roasted root vegetables.
Tool Quality: Elegant box measures 10.75" x 8.75" x 2.75", perfect for countertop display.
Donated By: Carry the Load
Starting bid
The Elite Marksman: Frisco Gun Club VIP Experience
Step into a world where luxury meets precision. This exclusive certificate grants you a "country club style" VIP Membership at the renowned Frisco Gun Club. Forget the standard range experience; this is an invitation to North Texas’s premier destination for shooting, dining, and relaxation in a high-security, upscale environment.
As a VIP member, you will enjoy unparalleled access to private shooting lanes, bypassing the crowds for a focused and serene practice session. When you're finished on the range, retreat to the private member-only restaurant and club, or unwind in the sophisticated cigar lounge and full-service bar. From biometric security to reserved parking, every detail is designed for the discerning individual who values excellence and privacy.
Your VIP Membership Includes:
Initiation Fee Waiver: Full coverage of the $1,500 VIP initiation fee.
Exclusive Access: Private VIP-only shooting lanes and biometric entry/exit.
Luxury Amenities: Entry to the private club, restaurant, and upscale cigar lounge.
Member Perks: Reserved parking and full-service bar access.
Item Details:
Redemption: Certificate must be redeemed by November 30, 2026.
Value: This donation covers the one-time initiation fee to join this elite community.
Donated By: Frisco Gun Club
Starting bid
Transform Your Outdoor Living Space: $5,000 Toward Custom Landscaping
Elevate your home’s curb appeal or create your own backyard sanctuary with this generous $5,000 gift certificate from Daystar Landscapes. Known as North Texas’ premier landscape design and installation experts, Daystar specializes in turning ordinary outdoor areas into stunning, functional extensions of your home.
Whether you are dreaming of a complete garden renovation, professional softscaping, or a custom landscape plan, their skilled team brings meticulous attention to detail and a passion for beauty to every project.
This exclusive auction package includes:
$5,000 Credit: Apply this toward professional landscape design and installation services.
Expert Consultation: A one-on-one session to discuss your vision and explore the best options for your property.
Custom Design: Collaboration with a professional design team to create a plan tailored specifically to your lifestyle and budget.
Professional Installation: Full management of the installation process, ensuring your new landscape is built to the highest standards with precision and care.
Don’t miss this opportunity to work with a team dedicated to bringing your "landscape dreams to life" and enhancing your outdoor living experience for years to come.
Donated By: Daystar Landscapes, Inc.
Starting bid
Ultimate African Safari Trophy Hunt for 1–8 Guests
Embark on the adventure of a lifetime! This premier African Safari package offers you and up to seven guests the opportunity to experience the raw beauty and thrill of the wild. Perfectly balanced between a world-class sporting expedition and high-end hospitality, this all-inclusive journey is designed for those seeking the ultimate bucket-list experience.
Valid for use in 2026 or 2027, this package is ideal for a group of friends, family, or fellow enthusiasts ready to explore the African veld.
Your Expedition Includes:
Package Details:
Starting bid
Dooney & Bourke Ladies Crossbody Bag
Elevate your everyday style with timeless American elegance! This exquisite crossbody bag from Dooney & Bourke combines world-class craftsmanship with effortless functionality. Known for their signature durability and classic silhouettes, this piece is the perfect accessory for the woman on the go who refuses to sacrifice style for convenience.
Crafted from premium materials with meticulous attention to detail, this bag features a versatile design that transitions seamlessly from a morning at the equestrian center to an evening out. It’s a sophisticated addition to any wardrobe and a must-have for lovers of high-end leather goods.
Item: Ladies Crossbody Handbag
Brand: Dooney & Bourke
Features: Adjustable strap for a custom fit and secure organizational pockets.
Style: Classic, durable, and effortlessly chic.
Starting bid
Brahmin Cynthia Black Melbourne Satchel
Exude sophistication with this iconic piece of luxury! The Brahmin Cynthia in Black Melbourne is a masterclass in texture and timeless design. Featuring Brahmin’s signature croc-embossed leather, this satchel offers a structured, polished silhouette that elevates any outfit—from professional power suits to elegant evening wear.
Renowned for its "attainable luxury," Brahmin combines artisanal craftsmanship with practical features. The Cynthia satchel is designed for the modern woman who values both organized functionality and high-fashion aesthetics. With its deep, lustrous black finish and gold-tone hardware, this bag is a versatile staple that will remain a favorite for years to come.
Item: Cynthia Satchel Handbag
Brand: Brahmin
Material: Signature Black Melbourne croc-embossed genuine leather
Design: Structured silhouette with comfortable carry handles and a spacious interior
Style: Bold, sophisticated, and durable—perfect for making a statement
Starting bid
JD Vance Autographed Laser-Engraved Photo
Own a piece of modern political history! This striking laser-engraved photograph features the signature of JD Vance, the Vice President of the United States. A bestselling author and veteran, Vance rose to national prominence with his memoir Hillbilly Elegy before embarking on a significant career in public service.
This high-quality piece is a sophisticated tribute to a pivotal figure in American leadership. Whether you are a collector of political memorabilia, a history enthusiast, or looking for a distinguished addition to your office or study, this professionally produced laser photo captures a unique moment in the American story.
Item: Laser-Engraved Autograph Photograph
Subject: Vice President JD Vance
Significance: Commemorates a key figure in the 47th Administration of the United States.
Display: Professionally produced and ready for immediate display.
Starting bid
Texas Longhorns Greats Autograph Laser Photo
Celebrate the legacy of the Forty Acres! This striking laser-engraved photograph honors the icons who have defined Texas Longhorns football. Featuring the legendary signatures of the program's most celebrated "Greats," this piece captures the spirit of championship grit and Longhorn pride.
Whether you're decorating a fan cave, office, or home, this high-quality laser photo serves as a timeless tribute to the burnt orange and white. A premier addition to any sports memorabilia collection, it’s a must-have for those who bleed orange.
Item: Autograph Laser-Engraved Action Photo
Team: University of Texas Longhorns
Features: Includes signatures from multiple program legends
Display: Professionally produced and ready for immediate display
Starting bid
Randy White Autographed Dallas Cowboys Football
Add the signature of a "Manster" to your collection! This official football is hand-signed by the legendary Randy White, the Hall of Fame defensive tackle who anchored the Dallas Cowboys' "Doomsday Defense" for 14 seasons.
A co-MVP of Super Bowl XII, 9-time Pro Bowler, and 7-time First-team All-Pro, White earned the nickname "The Manster" (half-man, half-monster) for his relentless intensity on the field. This autographed football is a premier piece of memorabilia for any Cowboys fan or serious sports collector, representing an era of pure football excellence.
Item: Autographed Football
Athlete: Randy White (Hall of Fame '94)
Team: Dallas Cowboys
Significance: Super Bowl XII Co-MVP and Cowboys Ring of Honor member
Starting bid
2023 Texas Rangers World Series Limited Edition Print
Celebrate a historic milestone in Texas sports! This stunning limited edition print commemorates the 2023 Texas Rangers and their incredible journey to becoming World Series Champions for the first time in franchise history.
Featuring high-quality artistry and vibrant detail, this piece captures the energy and triumph of the championship season. Whether you are a lifelong fan who cheered through every inning or a collector of significant sports moments, this limited edition print is a premier way to honor the "Went and Took It" spirit of the 2023 squad.
Item: Limited Edition Commemorative Print
Team: 2023 World Series Champion Texas Rangers
Significance: Honors the first World Series title in the 63-year history of the franchise.
Display: A perfect addition to any home, office, or fan cave.
Starting bid
The Beatles Autograph Laser-Engraved Photo
Take a trip down Abbey Road with the most influential band in music history! This striking laser-engraved photograph celebrates the "Fab Four"—John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr. Featuring their iconic signatures, this piece is a sophisticated tribute to the band that revolutionized the music world and sparked a global phenomenon.
Whether you're a lifelong fan of the British Invasion or a collector of timeless pop-culture history, this high-quality laser photo serves as a stunning centerpiece for any home, office, or music room.
Item: Laser-Engraved Autograph Photograph
Artist: The Beatles
Features: Includes signatures of all four band members
Display: Professionally produced and ready for immediate display
Starting bid
1934 Masters Tournament Limited Edition Print
Own a piece of golf history! This stunning limited edition print commemorates the very first Masters Tournament, held in 1934 at the legendary Augusta National Golf Club. Originally known as the "Augusta National Invitation Tournament," this event marked the beginning of one of the most prestigious traditions in all of sports.
This high-quality commemorative piece captures the timeless elegance and heritage of Augusta. Whether you are an avid golfer, a historian of the game, or looking for the perfect addition to a study or office, this print is a sophisticated tribute to where the magic of the Masters began.
Item: Limited Edition Commemorative Print
Event: 1934 Inaugural Masters Tournament
Significance: Honors the birth of the "Green Jacket" tradition and Horton Smith’s historic victory.
Display: A classic and prestigious addition to any collection.
Starting bid
Star Wars Cast Autograph Laser-Engraved Photo
Journey to a galaxy far, far away! This spectacular laser-engraved photograph pays tribute to the legendary saga that changed cinema forever. Featuring the iconic signatures of the cast that brought the struggle between the Light and Dark sides to life, this piece is a masterpiece of pop-culture history.
Whether you are a Jedi at heart, a loyal member of the Rebellion, or a collector of cinematic treasures, this high-quality laser photo is the ultimate centerpiece. A stunning addition to any home theater, office, or fan cave, it captures the timeless magic of the Star Wars universe.
Item: Laser-Engraved Autograph Photograph
Franchise: Star Wars
Features: Includes signatures from the legendary cast
Display: Professionally produced and ready for immediate display
Starting bid
Johnny Manziel Autograph Photo
Own a piece of college football history! This stunning action photograph features the legendary Texas A&M quarterback and 2012 Heisman Trophy winner, Johnny Manziel. Known for his electrifying playstyle and "Johnny Football" persona, Manziel remains one of the most iconic figures in modern collegiate sports.
This piece is a must-have for any Aggie fan or sports memorabilia collector looking to anchor their collection with a signature from the first freshman to ever win the Heisman.
Item: Autographed Action Photograph
Athlete: Johnny Manziel (Texas A&M / NFL)
Display: Ready for framing or immediate display in a fan cave or office.
Starting bid
Mike Modano Autographed Action Photograph
Bring home the signature of an American hockey legend! This high-quality action photograph is hand-signed by Mike Modano, the highest-scoring American-born player in NHL history.
An icon of the Dallas Stars, Modano’s speed and skill defined an era of Texas hockey, culminating in the historic 1999 Stanley Cup Championship. A 2014 Hockey Hall of Fame inductee and eight-time All-Star, Modano remains one of the most beloved figures in the sport. This autographed photo is a premier centerpiece for any fan cave, office, or sports memorabilia collection.
Item: Autographed Action Photograph
Athlete: Mike Modano (Hall of Fame '14)
Team: Dallas Stars
Significance: All-time leading scorer for the Stars franchise and 1999 Stanley Cup Champion.
Starting bid
Nolan Ryan Autographed Action Photograph
Take home a signature from the "Ryan Express!" This incredible action photograph is hand-signed by the greatest power pitcher in the history of baseball, Nolan Ryan.
With a career spanning an unprecedented 27 seasons, Ryan holds the MLB record for most career strikeouts (5,714) and most no-hitters (7). A 1999 Baseball Hall of Fame inductee and a legend for both the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros, he is a true icon of the game. This professionally captured moment is an essential centerpiece for any sports room, office, or memorabilia collection.
Item: Autographed Action Photograph
Athlete: Nolan Ryan (Hall of Fame '99)
Teams: Texas Rangers, Houston Astros, California Angels, NY Mets
Significance: All-time MLB Strikeout King and 8-time All-Star.
Starting bid
Damascus Steel Folding Knife & Sheath – "Texas Proud" Edition
Carry your Lone Star pride wherever you go! This "Texas Proud" folding knife combines the legendary strength of Damascus steel with the convenience of a compact, everyday carry design. The blade features the iconic, multi-layered flowing patterns that define true Damascus craftsmanship, offering both a unique aesthetic and an incredibly sharp, durable edge.
Designed for those who appreciate fine detail and Texas heritage, this folding knife is a perfect pocket companion or a standout addition to a collection. Complete with a custom-fitted leather sheath, it is as practical as it is beautiful.
Item: Hand-Forged Damascus Steel Folding Knife
Design: "Texas Proud" Commemorative Edition
Materials: High-carbon Damascus steel with a precision folding mechanism
Inclusions: Includes a premium, handcrafted leather sheath
Significance: A compact, high-performance tool that honors Texas spirit and artisanal quality.
Starting bid
Damascus Steel Knife & Sheath – "Elk" Edition
A perfect blend of rugged durability and natural beauty. This hand-forged fixed-blade knife is crafted from genuine Damascus steel, featuring the signature rippled patterns that ensure no two blades are exactly alike.
The "Elk" edition is specifically designed with the outdoorsman in mind, offering a balanced feel and a razor-sharp edge. Featuring custom handle detailing that evokes the spirit of the wilderness, this knife is as much a collector’s piece as it is a functional tool for the field. Complete with a premium, hand-fitted leather sheath, it is ready for your next adventure or to be displayed as a work of art.
Item: Hand-Forged Damascus Steel Knife
Design: "Elk" Wilderness Edition
Materials: High-carbon Damascus steel with a custom ergonomic handle
Inclusions: Includes a durable, handcrafted leather belt sheath
Significance: Known for superior edge retention and unique aesthetic appeal
Starting bid
Damascus Steel Knife & Sheath – "Woodsman" Edition
The ultimate companion for the modern pioneer. This hand-forged "Woodsman" edition knife is a masterclass in functional artistry. Crafted from genuine Damascus steel, the blade features the characteristic flowing patterns that signify exceptional strength and a superior cutting edge.
Designed for reliability in the deep woods or as a standout piece in a collection, the Woodsman combines a rugged, ergonomic handle with a timeless blade profile. Paired with a custom-fitted, heavy-duty leather sheath, this knife is built to handle the toughest tasks while maintaining the elegance of a handcrafted heirloom.
Item: Hand-Forged Damascus Steel Knife
Design: "Woodsman" All-Purpose Field Edition
Materials: High-carbon Damascus steel with a custom-contoured handle
Inclusions: Includes a premium, hand-tooled leather belt sheath
Significance: Engineered for versatility, durability, and a classic wilderness aesthetic
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