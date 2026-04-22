A Lone Star Day at the Derby - PLACE YOUR BETS

To participate in the raffle “bets’ and support the Stay In The Fight Veterans Foundation, follow these five simple steps in the Derby Event App:
How to Play:
- Buy Your ‘Bets’: Purchase your "bets" (raffle tickets) through the Derby Event App (Zeffy) for $10 per entry.
- Visit the Betting Table: Once you've purchased your BETS in the app, head over to the ‘Place your bets’ table.
- Fill Out Your Tickets: For every bet you purchased, grab a physical betting card and write your name clearly on it.
- Pick Your Horse: Drop your card into the jar for the horse you think will win!
- WIN BIG: IF YOUR HORSE WINS, YOU WILL BE ENTERED INTO A DRAWING FOR A CHANCE TO WIN THE GRAND PRIZE!