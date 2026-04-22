Stay In The Fight Veterans Foundation

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Stay In The Fight Veterans Foundation

About this raffle

A Lone Star Day at the Derby - PLACE YOUR BETS

PLACE YOUR BETS
$10

To participate in the raffle “bets’ and support the Stay In The Fight Veterans Foundation, follow these five simple steps in the Derby Event App:

How to Play: 

  • Buy Your ‘Bets’: Purchase your "bets" (raffle tickets) through the Derby Event App (Zeffy) for $10 per entry.
  • Visit the Betting Table: Once you've purchased your BETS in the app, head over to the ‘Place your bets’ table.
  • Fill Out Your Tickets: For every bet you purchased, grab a physical betting card and write your name clearly on it.
  • Pick Your Horse: Drop your card into the jar for the horse you think will win!
  • WIN BIG: IF YOUR HORSE WINS, YOU WILL BE ENTERED INTO A DRAWING FOR A CHANCE TO WIN THE GRAND PRIZE!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!