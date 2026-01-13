Trenton Kappa Foundation

Hosted by

Trenton Kappa Foundation

About this event

A Mid-Summer Dream 2026: A Night of Style and Sophistication

1 Riverside Dr

Camden, NJ 08103, USA

Early Bird Ticket
$125

Secure your spot at the lowest price before they're gone. Enjoy the full program with premium access to all main activities on three floors. Your Early Bird ticket includes full access to A Mid-Summer Dream: A Night of Style and Sophistication on Saturday, August 1, 2026 at the Adventure Aquarium in Camden, NJ — Open Bars, Live Music & Multiple DJs, and an unforgettable red-carpet experience from 8 PM to Midnight. Early Bird pricing is limited and will not last. Secure yours now.


Proceeds benefit the Burlington-Camden (NJ) Alumni Chapter, Trenton (NJ) Alumni Chapter, and the Trenton Kappa Foundation's youth mentoring program and community social initiatives. The Trenton Kappa Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Your purchase may be tax-deductible to the extent permitted by law.

General Admission
$150

Get premium access to all main activities on three floors. Your admission includes full access to A Mid-Summer Dream: A Night of Style and Sophistication on Saturday, August 1, 2026 at the Adventure Aquarium in Camden, NJ — Open Bars, Live Music & Multiple DJs, and an unforgettable red-carpet experience from 8 PM to Midnight. Early Bird pricing is limited and will not last. Secure yours now.


Proceeds benefit the Burlington-Camden (NJ) Alumni Chapter, Trenton (NJ) Alumni Chapter, and the Trenton Kappa Foundation's youth mentoring program and community social initiatives. The Trenton Kappa Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Your purchase may be tax-deductible to the extent permitted by law.

Technology Sponsor
$250

Corporate name or logo on event display monitors

PHOTOGRAPHY SPONSOR
$500

(1) Premium Admission Ticket. Corporate name or logo

on website and event display monitors

VIDEOGRAPHY SPONSOR
$500

(1) Premium Admission Ticket. Corporate name or logo

on website and event display monitors

REGISTRATION SPONSOR
$750

(2) Premium Tickets

Corporate name & logo at registration

SIGNATURE DRINK SPONSOR
$750

(2) Premium Tickets

Tabletop sign on (bars) denoting named signature

beverage

HOOKAH SPONSOR
$1,250

(4) Premium Tickets

Corporate name & logo at patio hookah stations

BAR SPONSOR
$1,500

(6) Premium Tickets

Corporate name & logo at multiple bars throughout

event space

FOOD SPONSOR
$1,500

(6) Premium Tickets

Corporate name & logo at food stations throughout

event space

TABLE SPONSOR
$2,000

(1) Guaranteed Upper or Lower Level Reserved Seating

Table of 8.

CIGAR LOUNGE SPONSOR
$2,000

(1) Guaranteed Upper or Lower Level Reserved Seating

Table of 8. Corporate name & logo on signage around

tent and patio.

PHOTO BOOTH SPONSOR
$2,250

(1) Guaranteed Upper or Lower Level Reserved Seating

Table of 8. Corporate name & logo on the photo booth

background.

360 VIDEO SPONSOR
$2,250

(1) Guaranteed Upper or Lower Level Reserved Seating

Table of 8. Corporate name & logo on the 360 video.

RED CARPET SPONSOR
$3,500

(1) Guaranteed Upper or Lower Level Reserved Seating

Table of 8. Corporate name & logo on custom carpet

entrance.

ENTERTAINMENT SPONSOR
$3,750

(2) Guaranteed Upper Level Reserved Seating Tables of 8

Corporate name & logo on signage around live band and

DJ booth.

LOUNGE SPONSOR
$5,000

(2) Guaranteed Upper Level Reserved Seating Tables of 8

Corporate name & logo on custom banners in lounge

areas.

TITLE SPONSOR
$10,000

(2) Upper Level Reserved Seating Tables of 8. (2) Hotel

rooms at host location for one overnight stay. Corporate

name & logo on all printed and electronic marketing and

website. Prominent signage throughout the event space.

Add a donation for Trenton Kappa Foundation

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