A Mid-Summer Dream 2026: A Night of Style and Sophistication

Secure your spot at the lowest price before they're gone. Enjoy the full program with premium access to all main activities on three floors. Your Early Bird ticket includes full access to A Mid-Summer Dream: A Night of Style and Sophistication on Saturday, August 1, 2026 at the Adventure Aquarium in Camden, NJ — Open Bars, Live Music & Multiple DJs, and an unforgettable red-carpet experience from 8 PM to Midnight. Early Bird pricing is limited and will not last. Secure yours now.





Proceeds benefit the Burlington-Camden (NJ) Alumni Chapter, Trenton (NJ) Alumni Chapter, and the Trenton Kappa Foundation's youth mentoring program and community social initiatives. The Trenton Kappa Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Your purchase may be tax-deductible to the extent permitted by law.