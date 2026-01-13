A Mid-Summer Dream 2026: A Night of Style and Sophistication

About this event
Secure your spot at the lowest price before they're gone. Enjoy the full program with premium access to all main activities on three floors. Your Early Bird ticket includes full access to A Mid-Summer Dream: A Night of Style and Sophistication on Saturday, August 1, 2026 at the Adventure Aquarium in Camden, NJ — Open Bars, Live Music & Multiple DJs, and an unforgettable red-carpet experience from 8 PM to Midnight. Early Bird pricing is limited and will not last. Secure yours now.
Proceeds benefit the Burlington-Camden (NJ) Alumni Chapter, Trenton (NJ) Alumni Chapter, and the Trenton Kappa Foundation's youth mentoring program and community social initiatives. The Trenton Kappa Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Your purchase may be tax-deductible to the extent permitted by law.
Get premium access to all main activities on three floors. Your admission includes full access to A Mid-Summer Dream: A Night of Style and Sophistication on Saturday, August 1, 2026 at the Adventure Aquarium in Camden, NJ — Open Bars, Live Music & Multiple DJs, and an unforgettable red-carpet experience from 8 PM to Midnight. Early Bird pricing is limited and will not last. Secure yours now.
Proceeds benefit the Burlington-Camden (NJ) Alumni Chapter, Trenton (NJ) Alumni Chapter, and the Trenton Kappa Foundation's youth mentoring program and community social initiatives. The Trenton Kappa Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Your purchase may be tax-deductible to the extent permitted by law.
Corporate name or logo on event display monitors
(1) Premium Admission Ticket. Corporate name or logo
on website and event display monitors
(1) Premium Admission Ticket. Corporate name or logo
on website and event display monitors
(2) Premium Tickets
Corporate name & logo at registration
(2) Premium Tickets
Tabletop sign on (bars) denoting named signature
beverage
(4) Premium Tickets
Corporate name & logo at patio hookah stations
(6) Premium Tickets
Corporate name & logo at multiple bars throughout
event space
(6) Premium Tickets
Corporate name & logo at food stations throughout
event space
(1) Guaranteed Upper or Lower Level Reserved Seating
Table of 8.
(1) Guaranteed Upper or Lower Level Reserved Seating
Table of 8. Corporate name & logo on signage around
tent and patio.
(1) Guaranteed Upper or Lower Level Reserved Seating
Table of 8. Corporate name & logo on the photo booth
background.
(1) Guaranteed Upper or Lower Level Reserved Seating
Table of 8. Corporate name & logo on the 360 video.
(1) Guaranteed Upper or Lower Level Reserved Seating
Table of 8. Corporate name & logo on custom carpet
entrance.
(2) Guaranteed Upper Level Reserved Seating Tables of 8
Corporate name & logo on signage around live band and
DJ booth.
(2) Guaranteed Upper Level Reserved Seating Tables of 8
Corporate name & logo on custom banners in lounge
areas.
(2) Upper Level Reserved Seating Tables of 8. (2) Hotel
rooms at host location for one overnight stay. Corporate
name & logo on all printed and electronic marketing and
website. Prominent signage throughout the event space.
$
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