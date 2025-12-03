A Midsummer Night's Dream- The Fall Play

Offered by
About this shop
One single flower to show your cast/crew member how much you loved their performance or participation in the production.
bouquet of flowers to show your cast/crew member how much you enjoyed their performance or participation in the production.
5"x3" white background bumper sticker with FAIR School Logo.
3"x2" translucent sticker with FAIR School Logo. for water bottle or laptop.
Buy a star, write a message to a cast or crew member, tape it on the wall. After all the performances, the stars will be delivered to the cast and crew to keep. Make sure to put their name on it and sign it from you!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!