A Midsummer Night's Dream- The Fall Play

Single Flower item
Single Flower
$1

One single flower to show your cast/crew member how much you loved their performance or participation in the production.

Bouquet Flowers item
Bouquet Flowers
$8

bouquet of flowers to show your cast/crew member how much you enjoyed their performance or participation in the production.

5" Sticker item
5" Sticker
$8

5"x3" white background bumper sticker with FAIR School Logo.

3" Sticker item
3" Sticker
$5

3"x2" translucent sticker with FAIR School Logo. for water bottle or laptop.

Star item
Star
$1

Buy a star, write a message to a cast or crew member, tape it on the wall. After all the performances, the stars will be delivered to the cast and crew to keep. Make sure to put their name on it and sign it from you!

