A Morning at Carnegie Hall

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We will call you if someone cancels and a ticket becomes available. You should sign up for this ticket only if the General Admission ticket is sold out.
Join us after to hang out and decompress at PJ Carney’s Pub, just steps from Carnegie Hall.
The $5 ticket helps cover the little things that keep us going and allow this work to happen. Food and drinks are available for purchase separately.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!