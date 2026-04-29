The City Tutors, Inc.

Hosted by

The City Tutors, Inc.

About this event

Sales closed

A Morning at Carnegie Hall

57th Street and

7th Ave, New York, NY 10019, USA

Add a donation for The City Tutors, Inc.

$

General Admission
Free
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Waitlist for Carnegie Hall Admission
Free

We will call you if someone cancels and a ticket becomes available. You should sign up for this ticket only if the General Admission ticket is sold out.

PJ Carney Pub Social
$5

Join us after to hang out and decompress at PJ Carney’s Pub, just steps from Carnegie Hall.


The $5 ticket helps cover the little things that keep us going and allow this work to happen. Food and drinks are available for purchase separately.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!