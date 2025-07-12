Albany District (NY) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated

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Albany District (NY) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated

About this event

A NeoSoul Affair~Sponsorship Options

235 Hoosick St

Troy, NY 12180, USA

Digital Journal: Full Page
$200

Please send camera-ready ad, 8.5x11, vertical to [email protected] by Monday, Oct. 20.

Acceptable format: jpeg, tif, pdf or png.

Digital Journal: Half Page
$125

Please send camera-ready ad, 8.5x5.25 to [email protected] by Monday, Oct. 20.

Acceptable format: jpeg, tif, pdf or png.

Digital Journal: Quarter Page
$75

Please send camera-ready ad, 4x5.25 to [email protected] by Monday, Oct. 20.

Acceptable format: jpeg, tif, pdf or png.

Digital Journal: Supporter
$25

We appreciate your donation and will include your name in a list of supporters.

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