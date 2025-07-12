A NeoSoul Affair~Sponsorship Options

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Please send camera-ready ad, 8.5x11, vertical to [email protected] by Monday, Oct. 20.
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Please send camera-ready ad, 8.5x5.25 to [email protected] by Monday, Oct. 20.
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Please send camera-ready ad, 4x5.25 to [email protected] by Monday, Oct. 20.
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