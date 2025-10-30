Friends For Life Center Inc

Friends For Life Center Inc

A New Day Will Rise 3rd Annual Gala

1723 Washington Ave

Miami Beach, FL 33139, USA

Diamond VIP Supporter
$3,500

Includes:

Front Row Seating

4-Course Dinner

Premium Bar

Entertainment

VIP Pre-event Reception (Arrive an hour before the event)

Name Acknowledgment in Program

Seating in the VIP front center section

Platinum Supporter
$2,000

Includes:

4-Course Dinner

Premium Bar

Entertainment

VIP Pre-event Reception (Arrive an hour before event)

Name Acknowledgment in Program

Seating with close proximity to the stage

Gold Supporter
$1,500

Includes:

4-Course Dinner

Premium Bar

Entertainment

Name Acknowledgment in Program

Seating in the preferred section to the stage

Silver Supporter
$1,000

Includes:

4-Course Dinner

Premium Bar

Entertainment

Bronze Supporter
$500

Includes:

4-Course Dinner & Alcohol

Entertainment

