A New Day Will Rise 3rd Annual Gala

Hosted by
About this event
Includes:
Front Row Seating
4-Course Dinner
Premium Bar
Entertainment
VIP Pre-event Reception (Arrive an hour before the event)
Name Acknowledgment in Program
Seating in the VIP front center section
Includes:
4-Course Dinner
Premium Bar
Entertainment
VIP Pre-event Reception (Arrive an hour before event)
Name Acknowledgment in Program
Seating with close proximity to the stage
Includes:
4-Course Dinner
Premium Bar
Entertainment
Name Acknowledgment in Program
Seating in the preferred section to the stage
Includes:
4-Course Dinner
Premium Bar
Entertainment
Includes:
4-Course Dinner & Alcohol
Entertainment
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!