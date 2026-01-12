A New Year to Bid for the Future (copy)

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
🌊 Handcrafted Red Oak River Table | Donated by Tom Drake | Market Value: $4,500
One-of-a-kind, built by skilled craftsman Tom Drake, featuring a flowing resin “river.” Functional furniture meets stunning art—perfect for your kitchen, dining area, or living space.
📏 Approximate Dimensions:
🎨 Customization Options:
🪑 Note: Chairs shown in the photo are not included.
Starting bid
🏈 Green Bay Packers #7 Jersey, autographed by linebacker Quay Walker (Autograph authenticated; fan-style/replica jersey)
Donated by Norb & Jessie Milquet, owners of Trail Side Bar & Grill | Estimated Value: $200+
A must-have for Packers fans and collectors! Celebrate one of the team’s rising stars with this standout piece of memorabilia—perfect for your home, office, or fan cave.
Starting bid
🏈 Limited Edition Paul Hornung Print (#450 of 550)
Donated by Jeff Hoffmann | Estimated Value: $350+
Own a piece of Packers history! Autographed with Certificate of Authenticity, this stunning portrait of legendary #5 is perfect for your home, office, or fan cave. 🧡💚
📏 Dimensions: 32” x 26”
Starting bid
Donated by DeeDee Klug, owner of R and D’s Retreat | Estimated Value: $300+
🏈 Official Green Bay Packers Football, signed by the 2020 team
Comes with certification of donation from the Green Bay Packers — a must-have collectible for any fan!
🎉 Perfect for display, this football celebrates the team’s legacy and shows off your Packers pride.
Starting bid
Donated by Jeff Hoffmann
Estimated Value: $1,000+
❄️ Ice Go-Kart — take your winter fun to the next level!
🏎️ Built for thrilling rides on frozen lakes, icy tracks, or snowy fields, this go-kart is sturdy, responsive, and designed for speed and stability.
🎉 Perfect for anyone who loves outdoor adventure and adrenaline-pumping excitement!
Starting bid
Donated by John and Barb Otis
Market Value: $175
🍳 22-inch Blackstone Griddle — elevate your outdoor cooking!
🔥 Perfect for backyard breakfasts, dinners, and gatherings. Comes with a hard cover for protection and a sturdy cart for easy mobility and storage.
🥞🍔🥗 Durable and versatile — ideal for pancakes, burgers, veggies, and more. A must-have for any outdoor cooking enthusiast!
Starting bid
Donated by the Crooked Lake Sportsmen’s Club
💰 Estimated Value: $800+
🎉 Host an unforgettable party—without the stress!
This party package includes:
🏠 Venue Rental – Beautiful Crooked Lake Sportsmen’s Club with indoor/outdoor space, pavilion, kitchen, and a playground for the kids. Additional amenities include picnic tables, grills, and plenty of parking.
🎈 Party Planner – Up to 3 hours of planning support to help with invitations, décor, and menu ideas.
🎵 DJ Services – Up to 3 hours of personalized music.
🙌 Party Assistants – Two helpers for setup, cleanup, and food service.
⚠️ Food, drinks, décor, and bartending are not included.
📅 The club is available April through October; dates must be coordinated with all providers.
Starting bid
Starting Bid: $2,400 | Market Value: $4,500
🍹🏇 Your Unforgettable 3-Night Kentucky Bourbon Trail Adventure
Indulge in the ultimate bourbon lover’s escape for four and experience the best of Kentucky’s scenic horse country, world-class distilleries, and luxury accommodations.
Your experience includes:
🥃 Distillery Tours & Tastings – Sip and savor at three top distilleries, which may include Woodford Reserve, Four Roses, Wild Turkey, and Maker’s Mark.
🏇 Horse Country Adventures – Explore Lexington with a horse-drawn carriage ride, scenic horse farms, historic Keeneland Race Course, and championship golf courses.
🍽️ Dining – Enjoy a $250 dinner credit at Tony’s Steakhouse.
🏠 Luxury Accommodations – Spacious 2-bedroom, 2-bath private residence for comfort and relaxation.
🛎️ Concierge Assistance – Raise Away helps coordinate accommodations, tours, and activities included in the package.
Important Details:
✨ Why You’ll Love It:
A once-in-a-lifetime escape to sip, explore, and indulge in the heart of Kentucky’s bourbon and horse country — perfect for friends or family who want a luxury adventure with unforgettable memories.
Starting bid
Starting Bid: $1,200 | Market Value: $2,500
🌅✨ Your 7-Night Cliffside Escape for Two
Indulge in seven nights at Hacienda Encantada Resort & Spa, a breathtaking cliffside retreat with panoramic views of the Sea of Cortez. Relax, explore, and create unforgettable memories with your special someone.
Luxury Highlights:
🏖️ Private Beaches & Pools – Snorkel, sunbathe, or lounge by the infinity pool with stunning ocean views.
🍽️ Romantic Dining – Dinner for two at the acclaimed Las Marias restaurant.
⛳ Golf & Adventure – Tee off at the world-class Cabo del Sol Golf Club or explore the scenic surroundings.
🏠 Elegant Studio Accommodations – Spacious studio with A/C, high-speed internet, TV, and cozy living space.
🛎️ Concierge Assistance – Raise Away coordinates your accommodations and included experiences for a seamless stay.
Resort Amenities:
Multiple pools and hot tubs, beach access, full-service spa, fitness center, sauna, and on-site dining.
Important Details:
✨ Why You’ll Love It:
A romantic cliffside escape with private beaches, delicious dining, and endless adventures — the perfect luxury getaway for two.
Starting bid
Starting Bid: $2,000 | Market Value: $3,200
🌿🍷 Your 6-Night Romantic Getaway in the Heart of Tuscany
Escape to the rolling hills of Impruneta, just outside Florence, surrounded by vineyards, olive groves, and golden landscapes — an unforgettable romantic retreat.
Experience Highlights:
🍷 Welcome Wine & Charcuterie – Begin your stay with a bottle of local wine and a charcuterie plate on your private terrace.
🍽️ Gourmet Dining – Three-course dinner at the hotel’s garden restaurant, paired with a fine bottle of wine.
🌿 Wine & Olive Oil Tasting – Visit a local winery to sample Tuscany’s finest offerings.
☀️ Daily Fresh Breakfast – Start each day leisurely exploring nearby villages, historic sites, and breathtaking landscapes.
Accommodations & Services:
🏠 Double Superior Room – Charming countryside hotel with modern amenities.
🛎️ Concierge Assistance – Raise Away coordinates accommodations and included experiences to make planning easy.
Important Details:
✨ Why You’ll Love It:
Romance, relaxation, and the beauty of Tuscany await — sip fine wine, stroll through vineyards, and create memories you’ll treasure forever.
Starting bid
Donated and Handcrafted by Cindy Serzynski ✨
💰 Estimated Value: $600
🛏️ One-of-a-Kind Handmade Quilt – Queen size, perfect for any standard bed
🎨 Cozy and charming – brings warmth and elegance to any room
💝 A special treasure – ideal as a thoughtful gift or keepsake
🔥 Don’t miss out – make this unique quilt yours!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!