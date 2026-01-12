Hosted by

A New Year to Bid for the Future (copy)

Custom-Built Red Oak River Table
$1

Starting bid

🌊 Handcrafted Red Oak River Table | Donated by Tom Drake | Market Value: $4,500


One-of-a-kind, built by skilled craftsman Tom Drake, featuring a flowing resin “river.” Functional furniture meets stunning art—perfect for your kitchen, dining area, or living space.


📏 Approximate Dimensions:

  • 36” wide • 7’ long • 1½” thick • Table height: 29–31”

🎨 Customization Options:

  • Choose epoxy color, table length or height, and preferred leg style
  • Tom will work directly with the winning bidder to create the table exactly how they want

🪑 Note: Chairs shown in the photo are not included.



Quay Walker #7 Autographed Green Bay Packers Jersey
$1

Starting bid

🏈 Green Bay Packers #7 Jersey, autographed by linebacker Quay Walker (Autograph authenticated; fan-style/replica jersey)


Donated by Norb & Jessie Milquet, owners of Trail Side Bar & Grill | Estimated Value: $200+


A must-have for Packers fans and collectors! Celebrate one of the team’s rising stars with this standout piece of memorabilia—perfect for your home, office, or fan cave.


Green Packer Paul Hornung Commemorative Print
$1

Starting bid

🏈 Limited Edition Paul Hornung Print (#450 of 550)

Donated by Jeff Hoffmann | Estimated Value: $350+


Own a piece of Packers history! Autographed with Certificate of Authenticity, this stunning portrait of legendary #5 is perfect for your home, office, or fan cave. 🧡💚


📏 Dimensions: 32” x 26”


Green Bay Packers 2020 Team Autographed Football
$1

Starting bid

Donated by DeeDee Klug, owner of R and D’s Retreat | Estimated Value: $300+


🏈 Official Green Bay Packers Football, signed by the 2020 team

Comes with certification of donation from the Green Bay Packers — a must-have collectible for any fan!


🎉 Perfect for display, this football celebrates the team’s legacy and shows off your Packers pride.

Ice-Go Kart
$1

Starting bid

Donated by Jeff Hoffmann

Estimated Value: $1,000+


❄️ Ice Go-Kart — take your winter fun to the next level!


🏎️ Built for thrilling rides on frozen lakes, icy tracks, or snowy fields, this go-kart is sturdy, responsive, and designed for speed and stability.


🎉 Perfect for anyone who loves outdoor adventure and adrenaline-pumping excitement!

22-inch Blackstone Griddle
$1

Starting bid

Donated by John and Barb Otis

Market Value: $175


🍳 22-inch Blackstone Griddle — elevate your outdoor cooking!


🔥 Perfect for backyard breakfasts, dinners, and gatherings. Comes with a hard cover for protection and a sturdy cart for easy mobility and storage.


🥞🍔🥗 Durable and versatile — ideal for pancakes, burgers, veggies, and more. A must-have for any outdoor cooking enthusiast!

Crooked Lake Sportmen’s Club Party Package
$1

Starting bid

Donated by the Crooked Lake Sportsmen’s Club

💰 Estimated Value: $800+


🎉 Host an unforgettable party—without the stress!


This party package includes:

🏠 Venue Rental – Beautiful Crooked Lake Sportsmen’s Club with indoor/outdoor space, pavilion, kitchen, and a playground for the kids. Additional amenities include picnic tables, grills, and plenty of parking.

🎈 Party Planner – Up to 3 hours of planning support to help with invitations, décor, and menu ideas.

🎵 DJ Services – Up to 3 hours of personalized music.

🙌 Party Assistants – Two helpers for setup, cleanup, and food service.


⚠️ Food, drinks, décor, and bartending are not included.

📅 The club is available April through October; dates must be coordinated with all providers.


Explore the Kentucky Bourbon Trail – Exclusive Getaway for 4
$1

Starting bid

Starting Bid: $2,400 | Market Value: $4,500


🍹🏇 Your Unforgettable 3-Night Kentucky Bourbon Trail Adventure


Indulge in the ultimate bourbon lover’s escape for four and experience the best of Kentucky’s scenic horse country, world-class distilleries, and luxury accommodations.


Your experience includes:

🥃 Distillery Tours & Tastings – Sip and savor at three top distilleries, which may include Woodford Reserve, Four Roses, Wild Turkey, and Maker’s Mark.

🏇 Horse Country Adventures – Explore Lexington with a horse-drawn carriage ride, scenic horse farms, historic Keeneland Race Course, and championship golf courses.

🍽️ Dining – Enjoy a $250 dinner credit at Tony’s Steakhouse.

🏠 Luxury Accommodations – Spacious 2-bedroom, 2-bath private residence for comfort and relaxation.

🛎️ Concierge Assistance – Raise Away helps coordinate accommodations, tours, and activities included in the package.


Important Details:

  • Airfare is not included
  • Nights must be used consecutively
  • At least one guest must be 25+
  • Travel must be completed within 2 years
  • Dates subject to property availability; blackout weeks include April, October, Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s

Why You’ll Love It:

A once-in-a-lifetime escape to sip, explore, and indulge in the heart of Kentucky’s bourbon and horse country — perfect for friends or family who want a luxury adventure with unforgettable memories.


Cabo Getaway for 2 – Hacienda Encantada Resort & Spa
$1

Starting bid

Starting Bid: $1,200 | Market Value: $2,500


🌅✨ Your 7-Night Cliffside Escape for Two


Indulge in seven nights at Hacienda Encantada Resort & Spa, a breathtaking cliffside retreat with panoramic views of the Sea of Cortez. Relax, explore, and create unforgettable memories with your special someone.


Luxury Highlights:

🏖️ Private Beaches & Pools – Snorkel, sunbathe, or lounge by the infinity pool with stunning ocean views.

🍽️ Romantic Dining – Dinner for two at the acclaimed Las Marias restaurant.

⛳ Golf & Adventure – Tee off at the world-class Cabo del Sol Golf Club or explore the scenic surroundings.

🏠 Elegant Studio Accommodations – Spacious studio with A/C, high-speed internet, TV, and cozy living space.

🛎️ Concierge Assistance – Raise Away coordinates your accommodations and included experiences for a seamless stay.


Resort Amenities:

Multiple pools and hot tubs, beach access, full-service spa, fitness center, sauna, and on-site dining.


Important Details:

  • Airfare is not included
  • Nights must be used consecutively
  • Travel must be completed within 2 years
  • Subject to availability and blackout dates
  • Holiday fees, resort taxes, meals (unless noted), and incidentals not included

Why You’ll Love It:

A romantic cliffside escape with private beaches, delicious dining, and endless adventures — the perfect luxury getaway for two.



🌿🍷 Tuscany, Italy Escape for 2!
$1

Starting bid

Starting Bid: $2,000 | Market Value: $3,200


🌿🍷 Your 6-Night Romantic Getaway in the Heart of Tuscany


Escape to the rolling hills of Impruneta, just outside Florence, surrounded by vineyards, olive groves, and golden landscapes — an unforgettable romantic retreat.


Experience Highlights:

🍷 Welcome Wine & Charcuterie – Begin your stay with a bottle of local wine and a charcuterie plate on your private terrace.

🍽️ Gourmet Dining – Three-course dinner at the hotel’s garden restaurant, paired with a fine bottle of wine.

🌿 Wine & Olive Oil Tasting – Visit a local winery to sample Tuscany’s finest offerings.

☀️ Daily Fresh Breakfast – Start each day leisurely exploring nearby villages, historic sites, and breathtaking landscapes.


Accommodations & Services:

🏠 Double Superior Room – Charming countryside hotel with modern amenities.

🛎️ Concierge Assistance – Raise Away coordinates accommodations and included experiences to make planning easy.


Important Details:

  • Airfare is not included
  • Nights must be used consecutively
  • At least one guest must be 25+
  • Travel must be completed within 2 years
  • Blackout weeks: Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s
  • Local taxes, fees, and incidentals not included

Why You’ll Love It:

Romance, relaxation, and the beauty of Tuscany await — sip fine wine, stroll through vineyards, and create memories you’ll treasure forever.


Handmade Queen-Size Quilt
$1

Starting bid

Donated and Handcrafted by Cindy Serzynski ✨

💰 Estimated Value: $600


🛏️ One-of-a-Kind Handmade Quilt – Queen size, perfect for any standard bed

🎨 Cozy and charming – brings warmth and elegance to any room

💝 A special treasure – ideal as a thoughtful gift or keepsake

🔥 Don’t miss out – make this unique quilt yours!


