New Hope Christian Schools Inc
eventClosed
A Night Amongst the Stars: Auction Dinner & Gala
5961 New Hope Rd
Grants Pass, OR 97527
addExtraDonation
$
General admission
$40
General Admission
General Admission
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
Table for 8 Guests
$300
groupTicketCaption
Host a table and bring friends!
Host a table and bring friends!
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
Diamond Sponsor
$2,000
closed
Platinum Sponsor
$1,500
closed
Gold Sponsor
$1,000
closed
Silver Sponsor
$750
closed
$500 - 1/2 Page Ad
$500
closed
$200 Donation - 1/4 Page Ad
$200
closed
$100 Donation - Business Size Ad
$100
closed
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout