Breath Of Kindness Foundation Inc

Hosted by

Breath Of Kindness Foundation Inc

About this event

A Night Around The World

3102 E Lake Ave

Tampa, FL 33610, USA

Basic Economy Contribution
$20

Entry-Level Experience:

-General admission access (standing or standard seating).

-Access to main concert experience.

-Basic concessions available for purchase.

Main Cabin Contribution
$50

Mid-Tier Experience

-Early boarding/priority entry line.

-Preferred seating or early access to standing area.

-Complimentary snack or beverage.

-Limited-edition event merchandise.


First Class Contribution
$100

Premium Experience:

-Priority check-in + fast-track entry.

-Front-row seating or exclusive VIP section.

-Complimentary food and beverage.

-Access to private Sky Lounge VIP area.

-Exclusive artist meet-and-greet (photo opp).

-Premium merchandise package.

-Personalized flight itinerary.

Add a donation for Breath Of Kindness Foundation Inc

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