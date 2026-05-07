A Night At Casa Belvedere 2026 - The Initiative

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About this event
Table of 10 for the Event! Food & drinks, included.
Food & drinks included.
Mention at the podium, Digital Signage During the event, your logo on all Signage. Receives the most visibility.
Digital Signage during the event, your logo on table tops. Receives recognition during the meal portion of the event, including signage at dining areas.
Digital Signage During the event, your logo on Signage. Recognized through announcements, signage near the stage, and in event materials.
Digital Signage during the event, acknowledged with branded signage at the bar, cocktail napkins, and in the event program.
Digital Signage during the event, Recognized with branded signage, every one that attends will receive a gift with your logo.
Digital Signage during the event, your logo on Raffle Table and Signage. Supports the raffle portion of the event, with name/logo on raffle tickets, prize table signage, and during raffle announcements.
Digital Signage During the event, your logo on every cigar. Featured at a cigar station with prominent signage and branding opportunities.
Digital signage, with logo and/or ad placement across digital platforms at the venue.
We will reach out to you with available numbers once you purchase a chance!
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