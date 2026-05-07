The Integrated Athletic Initiative

Hosted by

The Integrated Athletic Initiative

About this event

A Night At Casa Belvedere 2026 - The Initiative

79 Howard Ave

Staten Island, NY 10301, USA

Night At Casa Belvedere (Table of 10)
$2,250
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Table of 10 for the Event! Food & drinks, included.

Night At Casa Belvedere (Individual Ticket)
$250

Food & drinks included.

Presenting Sponsor
$10,000

Mention at the podium, Digital Signage During the event, your logo on all Signage. Receives the most visibility.

Dinner Sponsor
$7,500

Digital Signage during the event, your logo on table tops. Receives recognition during the meal portion of the event, including signage at dining areas.

Entertainment Sponsor
$2,500

Digital Signage During the event, your logo on Signage. Recognized through announcements, signage near the stage, and in event materials.

Cocktail Sponsor
$2,500

Digital Signage during the event, acknowledged with branded signage at the bar, cocktail napkins, and in the event program.

Gift Sponsor
$2,500

Digital Signage during the event, Recognized with branded signage, every one that attends will receive a gift with your logo.

Raffle Sponsor
$2,000

Digital Signage during the event, your logo on Raffle Table and Signage. Supports the raffle portion of the event, with name/logo on raffle tickets, prize table signage, and during raffle announcements.

Cigar Sponsor
$1,500

Digital Signage During the event, your logo on every cigar. Featured at a cigar station with prominent signage and branding opportunities.

Digital Ad
$300

Digital signage, with logo and/or ad placement across digital platforms at the venue.

Raffle Chance To Win Rolex Watch
$400

We will reach out to you with available numbers once you purchase a chance!

Add a donation for The Integrated Athletic Initiative

$

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