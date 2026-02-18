A Night at the Derby- Fundraising Event Sponsored by Friends of Killbuck Lodge

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About this event
$
Includes one admission to the event, as well as food and snacks. Specially crafted beers made by our friends at Helicon will be available for purchase.
This is for those who want to race in the event. You supply the car, we supply the competition. Ticket includes one admission to the event, one race entry, refreshments and the chance to compete for the title of "Fastest Car."
All cars must pass the following inspection to qualify for the race:
As part of the event, you can purchase donation tickets that you can use to guess the winning car for any of the races for a chance to win prizes (some might use the term "betting"). $10= 10 guesses. These can also be purchased the day of the event but at a higher cost.
Get two tickets to the event, two race entries, and recognition as one of the top sponsors at the event, and on social media.
Get two tickets to the event, one race entry, logo displayed on all marketing materials and social media.
Get one tickets to the event, one race entry, logo displayed on all marketing materials and social media.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!