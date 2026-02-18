A Night at the Derby- Fundraising Event Sponsored by Friends of Killbuck Lodge

This is for those who want to race in the event. You supply the car, we supply the competition. Ticket includes one admission to the event, one race entry, refreshments and the chance to compete for the title of "Fastest Car."





All cars must pass the following inspection to qualify for the race:





Width shall not exceed 2-3/4 inches. Length shall not exceed 7 inches. Weight shall not exceed 5 ounces. Axles, wheels, and body shall be from the materials provided in the kit. Additional wheels can be purchased separately. Wheel bearings, washers, and bushings are prohibited. No lubricating oil may be used. Axles may be lubricated with powdered graphite or silicone. The car shall not ride on any kind of spring. The car must be free-wheeling, with no starting devices. No loose materials of any kind are allowed in the car.



