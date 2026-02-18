Friends Of Kilbuck Lodge

Hosted by

Friends Of Kilbuck Lodge

About this event

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A Night at the Derby- Fundraising Event Sponsored by Friends of Killbuck Lodge

102 Union Ave

Oakdale, PA 15071, USA

Add a donation for Friends Of Kilbuck Lodge

$

Spectator Ticket
$30

Includes one admission to the event, as well as food and snacks. Specially crafted beers made by our friends at Helicon will be available for purchase.

Racer Ticket- Only 24 Race Slots Available
$40

This is for those who want to race in the event. You supply the car, we supply the competition. Ticket includes one admission to the event, one race entry, refreshments and the chance to compete for the title of "Fastest Car."


All cars must pass the following inspection to qualify for the race:


  1. Width shall not exceed 2-3/4 inches.
  2. Length shall not exceed 7 inches.
  3. Weight shall not exceed 5 ounces.
  4. Axles, wheels, and body shall be from the materials provided in the kit. Additional wheels can be purchased separately.
  5. Wheel bearings, washers, and bushings are prohibited.
  6. No lubricating oil may be used. Axles may be lubricated with powdered graphite or silicone.
  7. The car shall not ride on any kind of spring.
  8. The car must be free-wheeling, with no starting devices.
  9. No loose materials of any kind are allowed in the car.


Donation- Guessing Tickets
$10

As part of the event, you can purchase donation tickets that you can use to guess the winning car for any of the races for a chance to win prizes (some might use the term "betting"). $10= 10 guesses. These can also be purchased the day of the event but at a higher cost.

F1 Sponsorship
$250

Get two tickets to the event, two race entries, and recognition as one of the top sponsors at the event, and on social media.

Stock Car Sponsorship
$125

Get two tickets to the event, one race entry, logo displayed on all marketing materials and social media.

Pit Crew Sponsorship
$75

Get one tickets to the event, one race entry, logo displayed on all marketing materials and social media.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!