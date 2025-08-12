A Night at the Foundation

Includes the following benefits:

Verbal recognition at the event

Logo/Branding in event details on website, digital newsletter, social media, media announcements

Corporate signage at the event

2 Complimentary General Admissions to the event - contact the Chamber of Commerce for unique discount code for tickets

*As a valued Drink Sponsor, you are responsible for providing the beverages being served, along with any related supplies such as cups, napkins, and décor needed for your display. This ensures that your station reflects your brand and creates a welcoming experience for our guests.