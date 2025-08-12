A Night at the Foundation

16837 E Palisades Blvd

Fountain Hills, AZ 85268, USA

General Admission
$50

1 General Admission ticket which includes open bar, complimentary snacks & $250 in gaming chips.

Gaming Table Sponsor
$500

Includes the following benefits:

  • Verbal recognition at the event
  • Logo/Branding in event details on website, digital newsletter, social media, media announcements
  • Corporate signage at the event
  • 2 Complimentary General Admissions to the event - contact the Chamber of Commerce for unique discount code for tickets
Drink Sponsor
$250

Includes the following benefits:

  • Verbal recognition at the event
  • Logo/Branding in event details on website, digital newsletter, social media, media announcements
  • Corporate signage at the event
  • 2 Complimentary General Admissions to the event - contact the Chamber of Commerce for unique discount code for tickets

*As a valued Drink Sponsor, you are responsible for providing the beverages being served, along with any related supplies such as cups, napkins, and décor needed for your display. This ensures that your station reflects your brand and creates a welcoming experience for our guests.

Keg Sponsor
$250

Includes the following benefits:

  • Verbal recognition at the event
  • Logo/Branding in event details on website, digital newsletter, social media, media announcements
  • Corporate signage at the event
  • 2 Complimentary General Admissions to the event - contact the Chamber of Commerce for unique discount code for tickets

*As a valued Drink Sponsor, you are responsible for providing the beverages being served, along with any related supplies such as cups, napkins, and décor needed for your display. This ensures that your station reflects your brand and creates a welcoming experience for our guests.

Wine Sponsor
$250

Includes the following benefits:

  • Verbal recognition at the event
  • Logo/Branding in event details on website, digital newsletter, social media, media announcements
  • Corporate signage at the event
  • 2 Complimentary General Admissions to the event - contact the Chamber of Commerce for unique discount code for tickets

*As a valued Drink Sponsor, you are responsible for providing the beverages being served, along with any related supplies such as cups, napkins, and décor needed for your display. This ensures that your station reflects your brand and creates a welcoming experience for our guests.

Title Sponsor
$1,500

Includes the following benefits:

  • Audience address during the event
  • Press release to FH Times Independent
  • 30 day web banner on fhchamber.com
  • 30 day LED sign recognition as Title Sponsor
  • Logo/Branding in event details on website, digital newsletter, social media, media announcements
  • Corporate signage at the event
  • Includes one Table Sponsorship
  • 10 Complimentary General Admissions to the event - contact the Chamber of Commerce for unique discount code for tickets
Best Dressed Sponsorship
$250

Includes the following benefits:

  • Verbal recognition at the event
  • Logo/Branding in event details on website, digital newsletter, social media, media announcements
  • Corporate signage at the event
  • 2 Complimentary General Admissions to the event - contact the Chamber of Commerce for unique discount code for tickets
Photo Booth Sponsorship
$500

This sponsorship fee is waived with providing a photo booth to the event.


Includes the following benefits:

  • Verbal recognition at the event
  • Logo/Branding in event details on website, digital newsletter, social media, media announcements
  • Corporate signage at the event
  • 2 Complimentary General Admissions to the event - contact the Chamber of Commerce for unique discount code for tickets
