A Night at the Museum - FES Gala 2026

**Donated by the Zullo Family
**Valued at $2,500
This beautiful, newly constructed 4 bedroom/ 3.5 bathroom townhome offers the best of both worlds – seclusion and convenience. Located just 2 minutes from Mt Snow, you can enjoy all that the area has to offer while still having total privacy in this spacious retreat.
With enough room to sleep up to 16 guests, it's the perfect choice for families or groups traveling together. The open layout ensures there's plenty of space for everyone. Whether its unwinding with a relaxing dip in the hot tub, a thrilling game of air hockey, pool or ping pong, movie nights around the indoor fireplace or peaceful moments in one of the well-appointed bedrooms, there's something for everyone guest to enjoy.
Prime location within walking distance to restaurants, a movie theater, and the Moover shuttle, you'll have easy access to everything you need for a relaxing and enjoyable vacation. Available for occupancy any weekend May - October 2026 or 2027.
**Donated by Caroline Murray
**Valued at $295
Give the gift of meaningful memories with a seasonal mini photo session from Caroline Murray Photography. CMP is a natural-light photographer specializing in families, couples, children, dance, and lifestyle photography.
This gift certificate is valid for one seasonal mini session of the recipient’s choice, to be scheduled in 2026.
Recipients may choose from a variety of seasonal mini sessions, offered either in-studio or on location. Options include, but are not limited to: oceanfront sessions, dramatic sunset sessions, meadow minis, fall foliage, fall farm, majestic estate locations, and holiday studio minis.
Available dates and times are selected by the recipient, and all standard mini-session guidelines apply. Each mini session includes five digital image downloads, with the option to purchase additional images or the full gallery after the session.
This certificate has no cash value and may not be redeemed or exchanged for cash. It must be used by December 31, 2026.
