A Night at the Museum - FES Gala 2026

**Donated by Caroline Murray

**Valued at $295

Give the gift of meaningful memories with a seasonal mini photo session from Caroline Murray Photography. CMP is a natural-light photographer specializing in families, couples, children, dance, and lifestyle photography.

This gift certificate is valid for one seasonal mini session of the recipient’s choice, to be scheduled in 2026.

Recipients may choose from a variety of seasonal mini sessions, offered either in-studio or on location. Options include, but are not limited to: oceanfront sessions, dramatic sunset sessions, meadow minis, fall foliage, fall farm, majestic estate locations, and holiday studio minis.

Available dates and times are selected by the recipient, and all standard mini-session guidelines apply. Each mini session includes five digital image downloads, with the option to purchase additional images or the full gallery after the session.

This certificate has no cash value and may not be redeemed or exchanged for cash. It must be used by December 31, 2026.