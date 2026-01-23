A Night at the Oscars - Underwriting and Sponsorship Opportunities

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About this event
Supports the overall production of the evening, ensuring the event is fully funded and mission-centered from start to finish.
Recognition:
• Acknowledged as Presenting Event Underwriter
• Name listed in program and event signage (non-promotional)
Covers the cost of hosting the event, allowing proceeds from the gift auction to go directly to programs.
Recognition:
• Listed as Venue Underwriter
• Program acknowledgment
Helps create a welcoming, elegant atmosphere that reflects the spirit of the afternoon.
Recognition:
• Listed as Event Experience Underwriter
• Program acknowledgment
Covers printed programs, signage, and guest materials.
Recognition:
• Listed as Program Materials Underwriter
• Program acknowledgment
Supports the technical and administrative costs that allow the gift auction to run smoothly.
Recognition:
• Listed as Gift Auction Underwriter
• Program acknowledgment
Top-tier recognition and premier visibility
Benefits include:
• Recognition as a Standing Ovation Sponsor
• Premium logo placement on event signage and marketing materials
• Prominent recognition throughout the evening
• Recognition on social media and website
• Reserved sponsor table at the event 4 Admission Tickets
• Program acknowledgment
High-visibility partnership
Benefits include:
• Logo placement on select event materials
• Recognition during the event program
• Social media acknowledgment
• Program acknowledgment
• Reserved sponsor seating 4 Admission Tickets
A meaningful way to support the experience
Benefits include:
• Logo placement on event signage
• Program acknowledgment
• Social media mention
4 General Admission Tickets
Supports a featured guest experience (cocktail hour, photo moment, etc.)
Benefits include:
• Recognition at the sponsored experience
• Program acknowledgment
• Social media mention
4 General Admission Tickets
Entry-level sponsorship with meaningful impact
Benefits include:
• Program acknowledgment
• Social media mention
2 General Admission Tickets
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!