The Oxx Foundation - Embracing The Journey

Hosted by

The Oxx Foundation - Embracing The Journey

About this event

A Night at the Oscars - Underwriting and Sponsorship Opportunities

Presenting Event Underwriter
$10,000

Supports the overall production of the evening, ensuring the event is fully funded and mission-centered from start to finish.

Recognition:
• Acknowledged as Presenting Event Underwriter
• Name listed in program and event signage (non-promotional)

Venue Underwriter
$8,000

Covers the cost of hosting the event, allowing proceeds from the gift auction to go directly to programs.

Recognition:
• Listed as Venue Underwriter
• Program acknowledgment

Hospitality & Event Experience Underwriter
$6,000

Helps create a welcoming, elegant atmosphere that reflects the spirit of the afternoon.

Recognition:
• Listed as Event Experience Underwriter
• Program acknowledgment

Printing & Program Materials Underwriter
$4,000

Covers printed programs, signage, and guest materials.

Recognition:
• Listed as Program Materials Underwriter
• Program acknowledgment

Gift Auction Platform & Logistics Underwriter
$2,000

Supports the technical and administrative costs that allow the gift auction to run smoothly.

Recognition:
• Listed as Gift Auction Underwriter
• Program acknowledgment

Standing Ovation Sponsor
$1,500

Top-tier recognition and premier visibility

Benefits include:
• Recognition as a Standing Ovation Sponsor
• Premium logo placement on event signage and marketing materials
• Prominent recognition throughout the evening
• Recognition on social media and website
• Reserved sponsor table at the event 4 Admission Tickets
• Program acknowledgment


Best Picture Sponsor
$1,000

High-visibility partnership

Benefits include:
• Logo placement on select event materials
• Recognition during the event program
• Social media acknowledgment
• Program acknowledgment
• Reserved sponsor seating 4 Admission Tickets

Director’s Chair Sponsor
$750

A meaningful way to support the experience

Benefits include:
• Logo placement on event signage
• Program acknowledgment
• Social media mention

4 General Admission Tickets

Red Carpet Experience Sponsor
$500

Supports a featured guest experience (cocktail hour, photo moment, etc.)

Benefits include:
• Recognition at the sponsored experience
• Program acknowledgment
• Social media mention

4 General Admission Tickets

Supporting Cast Sponsor
$250

Entry-level sponsorship with meaningful impact

Benefits include:
• Program acknowledgment
• Social media mention

2 General Admission Tickets

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!