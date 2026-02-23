Elevate Equine Assisted Therapy
Elevate Equine Assisted Therapy has other campaigns you might love.

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.

Elevate Equine Assisted Therapy

Hosted by

Elevate Equine Assisted Therapy

About this event

Sales closed

A Night at the Races: Silent Auction

Pick-up location

117 W Walker St, St Johns, MI 48879, USA

Flower Letters "theflowerletters.com" item
Flower Letters "theflowerletters.com"
$30

Starting bid

Value $125.00

Welcome to The Flower Letters: a snail mail subscription that allows you to experience a thrilling story of History, Mystery, Adventure and Romance in a way you never have before!

Over the course of the next year, you will receive a story told through letters- 24 stamped, sealed letters delivered to your mailbox! That's right, "the old fashioned" way.

Each of our letter collections features a cast of characters experiencing a significant event or era in history. You will get to experience their story through their letters mailed to you twice a month for an entire year!

Heres What to expect:

1- 24 beautifully illustrated and designed letters delivered to you twice a month for one year.

2-12 postcards delivered to you in your letters throughout the year.

3-Several fun surprises included along the way.

Country Stitches item
Country Stitches
$50

Starting bid

Value $160.00 -

Quilt fat quarters ($50.00)

Free Country Stitches Class ($30.00)

Country Stitches Gift Card ( $20.00)

Diamond Gem Art -Cowboy Boots ($11.00)

Paper Airplane kit, book build, Necklace kit ($10.00)

Yarn Sampler (


Mert's and Smokey Michigan BBQ Basket item
Mert's and Smokey Michigan BBQ Basket
$45

Starting bid

Value $145.00-

Mert’s Specialty Meats

1870 W. Grand River Ave.

Okemos, MI 4886

$100.00 Gift Cards  (4-$25.00 Cards)

Smokey Michigan BBQ Sauce

Chelsea, Michigan

$45.00 (Sauces)


Games Basket item
Games Basket
$35

Starting bid

Value $150.00- Basket with a variety of games.

Schueler's Books Summer Reads item
Schueler's Books Summer Reads
$35

Starting bid

Value $150.00- A basket full of Summer reads and fun items such as an airtag.

Puzzle Basket item
Puzzle Basket
$35

Starting bid

Value: $150.00- Basket full of fun puzzles

Self care item
Self care
$25

Starting bid

Value: $100.00 - A basket fulled with self care items including a massage gun and heated blanket.

Horse Derby Puzzles item
Horse Derby Puzzles
$10

Starting bid

Value $25.00- Two horse related puzzles

Konevals Kones - Ice Cream Fun item
Konevals Kones - Ice Cream Fun
$10

Starting bid

Value $40.00

$10.00 gift card to Koneval Kones and a fun ice cream lazy susan for Ice-cream topping fun.

Planet Rock / Everett and Avery Rock Climbing item
Planet Rock / Everett and Avery Rock Climbing
$60

Starting bid

Value $195.00-

Planet Rock- Two adults and two children climbing pass that includes lesson and gear.

Everette and Avery Co. - Rock climbing holds


Twisted Craft Cocktails- Shaker item
Twisted Craft Cocktails- Shaker
$10

Starting bid

Value $45.00 - Two local twisted cocktails and shaker.

COSI - STEM Basket item
COSI - STEM Basket
$30

Starting bid

Value $110.00 - Two -Center for Science and Industry based in Columbus Ohio Tickets

Basket of STEM activities.

New Look Computer- St. Johns item
New Look Computer- St. Johns
$30

Starting bid

Value $120.00- Virus clean up gift card and tech bag.

Blue Q - Inappropriate fun item
Blue Q - Inappropriate fun
$30

Starting bid

Value $120 - Blue Q products are quirky, humorous, and functional gifts, often featuring bold graphics, sarcastic, or witty slogans 

. They include popular items like woven socks, bags made from 95% recycled materials, oven mitts, and Dish Towels


Bell's Brewery - Oberon Items item
Bell's Brewery - Oberon Items
$15

Starting bid

Value $30.00- Oberon Themed Sunglasses, hat and bottle opener

Outdoor Explorer Basket item
Outdoor Explorer Basket
$35

Starting bid

Value $115.00

Simple Shot sling shot -$45.00

GSI- Outdoor backpacking survivor kit $53.00

Wicked Self Care item
Wicked Self Care
$15

Starting bid

Value $30.00 -Wicked tumbler, self care make up fun.

Howe's Green House item
Howe's Green House
$20

Starting bid

Value $50.00-

Howe's Greenhouse gift card $30.00

Mamma Bear planters $20.00

The Lodge Cast Iron Set item
The Lodge Cast Iron Set
$40

Starting bid

Value $165.00 - The Lodge Cast Iron pan, guitar spoon holder and fun clock- All Dolly Parton Style working 9-5.

Jewelry Box and earrings item
Jewelry Box and earrings
$15

Starting bid

Value $40.00- A hand crafted spalted wood jewelry box created by Mama Bear Workshop with a pair of hoop earnings.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!