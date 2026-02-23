A Night at the Races: Silent Auction

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Value $125.00
Welcome to The Flower Letters: a snail mail subscription that allows you to experience a thrilling story of History, Mystery, Adventure and Romance in a way you never have before!
Over the course of the next year, you will receive a story told through letters- 24 stamped, sealed letters delivered to your mailbox! That's right, "the old fashioned" way.
Each of our letter collections features a cast of characters experiencing a significant event or era in history. You will get to experience their story through their letters mailed to you twice a month for an entire year!
Heres What to expect:
1- 24 beautifully illustrated and designed letters delivered to you twice a month for one year.
2-12 postcards delivered to you in your letters throughout the year.
3-Several fun surprises included along the way.
Starting bid
Value $160.00 -
Quilt fat quarters ($50.00)
Free Country Stitches Class ($30.00)
Country Stitches Gift Card ( $20.00)
Diamond Gem Art -Cowboy Boots ($11.00)
Paper Airplane kit, book build, Necklace kit ($10.00)
Yarn Sampler (
Starting bid
Value $145.00-
Mert’s Specialty Meats
1870 W. Grand River Ave.
Okemos, MI 4886
$100.00 Gift Cards (4-$25.00 Cards)
Smokey Michigan BBQ Sauce
Chelsea, Michigan
$45.00 (Sauces)
Starting bid
Value $150.00- Basket with a variety of games.
Starting bid
Value $150.00- A basket full of Summer reads and fun items such as an airtag.
Starting bid
Value: $150.00- Basket full of fun puzzles
Starting bid
Value: $100.00 - A basket fulled with self care items including a massage gun and heated blanket.
Starting bid
Value $25.00- Two horse related puzzles
Starting bid
Value $40.00
$10.00 gift card to Koneval Kones and a fun ice cream lazy susan for Ice-cream topping fun.
Starting bid
Value $195.00-
Planet Rock- Two adults and two children climbing pass that includes lesson and gear.
Everette and Avery Co. - Rock climbing holds
Starting bid
Value $45.00 - Two local twisted cocktails and shaker.
Starting bid
Value $110.00 - Two -Center for Science and Industry based in Columbus Ohio Tickets
Basket of STEM activities.
Starting bid
Value $120.00- Virus clean up gift card and tech bag.
Starting bid
Value $120 - Blue Q products are quirky, humorous, and functional gifts, often featuring bold graphics, sarcastic, or witty slogans
. They include popular items like woven socks, bags made from 95% recycled materials, oven mitts, and Dish Towels
Starting bid
Value $30.00- Oberon Themed Sunglasses, hat and bottle opener
Starting bid
Value $115.00
Simple Shot sling shot -$45.00
GSI- Outdoor backpacking survivor kit $53.00
Starting bid
Value $30.00 -Wicked tumbler, self care make up fun.
Starting bid
Value $50.00-
Howe's Greenhouse gift card $30.00
Mamma Bear planters $20.00
Starting bid
Value $165.00 - The Lodge Cast Iron pan, guitar spoon holder and fun clock- All Dolly Parton Style working 9-5.
Starting bid
Value $40.00- A hand crafted spalted wood jewelry box created by Mama Bear Workshop with a pair of hoop earnings.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!