A Night at the Races Sponsorship 2026

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About this event
Sponsor the winner's purse for one of our races. This will be acknowledged above each race on the race card. You will also receive one free admission to the event. There is a limit of 20 sponsorships available (2 per race)
Place an advertisement in our program. The ad size is approximately 2.5 x 4 inches and will be printed in color. You will also receive one free admission to the event. Please send ad copy to Sheila Clancy - [email protected] no later than April 30th.
Help cover the costs of the food and non-alcoholic drinks we will provide at the event. A poster at the buffet table will recognize all food sponsors, and they will also receive an advertisement in the program. You will also receive one free admission to the event. Please send ad copy to Sheila Clancy - [email protected] no later than April 30th.
Help offset the costs of the event company organizing the event. You will receive recognition on the front cover of the program and a large ad inside. The Event Sponsor will receive 4 free admission tickets to the event. Please send ad copy to Sheila Clancy - [email protected] no later than April 30th.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!