A Night at the Repertory Theatre - The Piano Lesson

About this event
This discounted ticket is reserved for current DHAA members and helps support our mission to strengthen alumni connection and fund DHAA initiatives throughout the year.
Tip: Make it a night out—grab two and bring a friend or a date! 💙🤍
You don’t have to be a Hampton alum to support DHAA! This ticket is for non-members and guests joining us on Feb 14 for August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson at the Detroit Repertory Theatre.
Your purchase supports DHAA’s fundraising efforts and helps us continue building community and supporting alumni-led initiatives in Metro Detroit.
Bring a friend and make it a full Valentine’s night out. 🎭💕
This option is for supporters who want to go beyond the standard ticket price and help DHAA reach our fundraising goals for the night.
Your $50 Sponsorship Ticket helps strengthen DHAA’s work in Metro Detroit—supporting alumni connection, community programming, and mission-driven initiatives throughout the year.
Attending the show? Select this ticket to sponsor while you join us.
Can’t attend? You can still select this option as a contribution to the fundraiser—your support is valued and appreciated.
Pirate Pride. 💙🤍
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!