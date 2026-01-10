Detroit Talladega College Club

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Detroit Talladega College Club

About this event

A Night at the Repertory Theatre - The Piano Lesson

13103 Woodrow Wilson St

Detroit, MI 48238, USA

General Admission
$30

Enjoy the performance including a pre-play champagne toast reception.

VIP Admission
$35

Enjoy the performance including a pre-play champagne toast reception. In addition, you will also receive a special token from the Alumni Club.

Sponsor Ticket
$50

Enjoy the performance including a pre-play champagne toast reception. In addition, you will also receive a special token from the Alumni Club. Also, your sponsorship will be acknowledged on our Facebook page.

Add a donation for Detroit Talladega College Club

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