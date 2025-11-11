A Night for Hope Dinner Caleb Foundation - Save Life with Pennie Jan 11 2026

About this event
Join us in making a lasting impact. Thank you for your support. Entrance for One Person.
Only purchase if you are a high school or college student. You must show ID to show you are a student at the door.
Your business will be recognized as a sponsor at the event. You'll receive two VIP seats, be featured on our Instagram and Facebook, and be listed on our website's sponsor page for the entire year of 2026.
You'll receive one VIP seats, be featured on our Instagram and Facebook, and be listed on our website's sponsor page for the entire year of 2026.
You'll receive one VIP seats and be featured on our Instagram and Facebook.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!