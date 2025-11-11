Caleb Foundation Save Life With Pennies Inc

Hosted by

Caleb Foundation Save Life With Pennies Inc

About this event

A Night for Hope Dinner Caleb Foundation - Save Life with Pennie Jan 11 2026

10 College St NW

Norcross, GA 30071, USA

General admission
$50

Join us in making a lasting impact. Thank you for your support. Entrance for One Person.

Student Admission
$25

Only purchase if you are a high school or college student. You must show ID to show you are a student at the door.

Gold Sponsor
$1,000

Your business will be recognized as a sponsor at the event. You'll receive two VIP seats, be featured on our Instagram and Facebook, and be listed on our website's sponsor page for the entire year of 2026.

Silver Sponsor
$500

You'll receive one VIP seats, be featured on our Instagram and Facebook, and be listed on our website's sponsor page for the entire year of 2026.

Bronze Sponsor
$250

You'll receive one VIP seats and be featured on our Instagram and Facebook.

Add a donation for Caleb Foundation Save Life With Pennies Inc

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!