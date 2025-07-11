A Night for the Network Raffle

$
One lucky winner will take home a stunning jewelry set from Julie Vos’ Catalina collection, featuring the luminous Catalina Demi Link Bracelet and coordinating Catalina Link Earrings. The bracelet, plated in 24K gold over nickel-free brass, highlights gently hammered demi-links with pierced detailing and a chic toggle clasp for timeless elegance. Paired with the Catalina Link Earrings—delicate interlocking links with the same rich gold finish—this set creates a perfectly polished look that transitions seamlessly from everyday wear to special occasions.
Indulge in total relaxation with this two-part package designed to soothe body and soul. Start with two rejuvenating massages from Equilibrium Holistic Bodywork, each paired with a relaxation gift basket and an assortment of tinctures from The Healing Garden. Then, gather your loved ones for a long weekend getaway in Bethany Beach, Delaware. Enjoy a spacious three-bedroom townhouse just a short stroll from the ocean, complete with a pool, tennis court, pier access, and a convenient parking pass for the beach. It’s the perfect balance of wellness and coastal charm!
Raise a glass to an unforgettable evening! This package includes two bottles of Rye whiskey, two bottles of red wine, and one bottle of white wine to enjoy at home or share with friends. Then, take your wine knowledge to the next level with a private class at Total Wine & More. You and your guests will enjoy a guided two-hour tasting led by one of their experts, exploring the rich flavors, grape varietals, and famed wine regions of your choice. Whether seated for an in-depth class or mingling at a casual walk-around tasting, this experience is sure to impress and delight.
Transform your outdoor space with this beautiful and practical bundle! Two handmade Adirondack chairs—crafted with care by the talented students of Owings Mills High School—create the perfect spot to relax and enjoy your garden. To help your landscape flourish, you’ll also receive a $150 gift card to Hollins Organic Products for soil, compost, or mulch, and a bird feeder and bird seed from Wild Birds Unlimited. Rounding out the package are quality gardening tools generously donated by Laurie Taylor-Mitchell, giving you everything you need to dig in and make your curb appeal shine.
