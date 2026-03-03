CLONE -- NOT ACTIVE

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About this event
Sponsor will receive one ticket to the gala, a commemorative enamel pin, and recognition on the gala website and event materials.
Sponsor will receive two tickets to the gala, a commemorative enamel pin per guest, and recognition on the gala website and event materials.
Sponsor will receive four tickets to the gala, a commemorative enamel pin per guest, and recognition on the gala website and event materials.
Sponsor will receive six tickets to the gala, a commemorative enamel pin per guest, and recognition on the gala website and event materials.
Sponsor will receive eight tickets to the gala, a commemorative enamel pin and locally-sourced gift bag per guest, and recognition on the gala website and event materials.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!