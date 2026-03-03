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Dance Palace

About this event

Sales closed

CLONE -- NOT ACTIVE

503 B St

Point Reyes Station, CA 94956, USA

California poppy
$250

Sponsor will receive one ticket to the gala, a commemorative enamel pin, and recognition on the gala website and event materials.

Lupine
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Sponsor will receive two tickets to the gala, a commemorative enamel pin per guest, and recognition on the gala website and event materials.

Western Buttercup
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Sponsor will receive four tickets to the gala, a commemorative enamel pin per guest, and recognition on the gala website and event materials.

Douglas Iris
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Sponsor will receive six tickets to the gala, a commemorative enamel pin per guest, and recognition on the gala website and event materials.

Shooting Star
$4,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Sponsor will receive eight tickets to the gala, a commemorative enamel pin and locally-sourced gift bag per guest, and recognition on the gala website and event materials.

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