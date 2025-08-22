Hosted by
About this event
Table seats 8, includes Dinner and Drinks (Beer & Wine).
Table seats 8, includes Dinner and Drinks (Beer & Wine).
Includes a gaming table Sponsorship with signage.
Program and Slideshow Sponsorship Acknowledgement.
Social Media Sponsorship Acknowledgement.
8 Specialty Drink Tickets.
🎟 Ticket Information 🎟
Please note that individual tickets are not sold for this event. Attendance is by table only, with each table seating 8 guests.
If you are part of a confirmed table, you may still pay for your individual seat directly—but all reservations must be tied to a table of 8.
This helps us ensure a smooth evening, keeps tables together, and allows each group to fully enjoy the fun and elegance of A Night in Monte Carlo.
🎟 Ticket Information 🎟
Please note that individual tickets are not sold for this event. Attendance is by table only, with each table seating 8 guests.
If you are part of a confirmed table, you may still pay for your individual seat directly—but all reservations must be tied to a table of 8.
This helps us ensure a smooth evening, keeps tables together, and allows each group to fully enjoy the fun and elegance of A Night in Monte Carlo.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!