🎟 Ticket Information 🎟

Please note that individual tickets are not sold for this event. Attendance is by table only, with each table seating 8 guests.

If you are part of a confirmed table, you may still pay for your individual seat directly—but all reservations must be tied to a table of 8.

This helps us ensure a smooth evening, keeps tables together, and allows each group to fully enjoy the fun and elegance of A Night in Monte Carlo.