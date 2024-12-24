A Night in Monte Carlo - an MWCDO Fundraiser Event - Sponsorship Packages

Grand Champion Sponsorship - 6 Winner's Circle Passes
$10,000
The ultimate winning hand - your investment drives the event's success and community impact.
* Named Grand Champion Sponsor at event.
* Recognition in the 2024-25 MWCDO Annual Report.
* Full-page advertisement in the event program.
* Logo on all marketing materials. * 6 Winner’s Circle Passes to the event.
* Special verbal recognition at event.
* Logo on all event banners, signage, and monitors.
* Shoutout from the MWCDO team on social media via posting and video reel.
* Mention on MWCDO social media (FB, IG, & LinkedIn) postings for the event.
* MWCDO website recognition with a logo linked to company website for 1 year.
High Roller Racer Sponsorship - 4 Winner's Circle Passes
$7,500
A bold bet on community growth and transformation.
* Named High Roller Racer Sponsor at the event.
* Recognition in the 2024-25 MWCDO Annual Report.
* Full-page advertisement in the event program.
* Logo on all marketing materials for the event.
• 4 Winner’s Circle Passes to the event.
• Logo on all event banners, signage, and monitors.
• Mention on MWCDO social media (FB, IG, & LinkedIn) postings for the event.
• MWCDO website recognition with a logo linked to company website for 1 year
Ace of the Track Sponsorship - 6 Grand Prix Player Passes
$5,000
Big rewards come with big investments - amplifying community initiatives.
* Named Ace of the Track Sponsor for the event.
* Recognition in the 2024-25 MWCDO Annual Report.
* Half-page advertisement in the event program.
* Logo on all marketing materials for the event.
* 6 Grand Prix Player Passes to the event.
* Logo on all event banners, signage, and monitors.
* Mention on MWCDO social media (FB, IG, & LinkedIn) postings for the event.
Jackpot Driver Sponsorship - 4 Grand Prix Player Passes
$2,500
An ace up our sleeve, supporting vital programs and initiatives.
* Named Jackpot Driver Sponsor for the event.
* Recognition in the 2024-25 MWCDO Annual Report.
* Quarter-page advertisement in the event program.
* Logo on all marketing materials for the event.
* 4 Grand Prix Player Passes to the event.
* Logo on all event banners, signage, and monitors.
* Mention on MWCDO social media (FB, IG, & LinkedIn) postings for the event.
Lucky Lap Sponsorship - 3 Grand Prix Passes
$1,000
Your sponsorship keeps the excitement going and community thriving.
* Named Lucky Lap Sponsor for the event.
* Recognition in the 2024-25 MWCDO Annual Report.
* Recognition in the event program.
* Logo on all marketing materials for the event.
* 3 Grand Prix Player Passes to the event.
* Logo on all event banners and signage.
* Mention on MWCDO social media (FB, IG, & LinkedIn) postings for the event.
Pit Stop Patron Sponsorship - 2 Grand Prix Player Passes
$500
Fuel the night with fine food and drinks - your sponsorship powers the culinary experience that keeps guests engaged and energized.
* Named Pit Stop Patron Sponsor for the event.
* Recognition in the 2024-25 MWCDO Annual Report.
* Recognition in the event program.
* Logo on sign or banner at the Food/Beverage Station.
* 2 Grand Prix Player Passes to the event.
Full House Sponsorship
$250
Bring the fun to life at the gaming tables - your support keeps the games hot and the stakes high for an unforgettable night.
* Named Full House Sponsor in the 2024-25 MWCDO Annual Report.
* Recognition in the event program.
* Logo on sign or banner at the Gaming Table of your choice.
