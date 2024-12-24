A Night in Monte Carlo - an MWCDO Fundraiser Event - Sponsorship Packages

The ultimate winning hand - your investment drives the event's success and community impact. * Named Grand Champion Sponsor at event. * Recognition in the 2024-25 MWCDO Annual Report. * Full-page advertisement in the event program. * Logo on all marketing materials. * 6 Winner’s Circle Passes to the event. * Special verbal recognition at event. * Logo on all event banners, signage, and monitors. * Shoutout from the MWCDO team on social media via posting and video reel. * Mention on MWCDO social media (FB, IG, & LinkedIn) postings for the event. * MWCDO website recognition with a logo linked to company website for 1 year.

The ultimate winning hand - your investment drives the event's success and community impact. * Named Grand Champion Sponsor at event. * Recognition in the 2024-25 MWCDO Annual Report. * Full-page advertisement in the event program. * Logo on all marketing materials. * 6 Winner’s Circle Passes to the event. * Special verbal recognition at event. * Logo on all event banners, signage, and monitors. * Shoutout from the MWCDO team on social media via posting and video reel. * Mention on MWCDO social media (FB, IG, & LinkedIn) postings for the event. * MWCDO website recognition with a logo linked to company website for 1 year.

seeMoreDetailsMobile