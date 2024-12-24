A Night in Monte Carlo - an MWCDO Fundraiser Event - Sponsorship Packages

2187 W 14th St

Cleveland, OH 44113, USA

Grand Champion Sponsorship - 6 Winner's Circle Passes
$10,000
The ultimate winning hand - your investment drives the event's success and community impact. * Named Grand Champion Sponsor at event. * Recognition in the 2024-25 MWCDO Annual Report. * Full-page advertisement in the event program. * Logo on all marketing materials. * 6 Winner’s Circle Passes to the event. * Special verbal recognition at event. * Logo on all event banners, signage, and monitors. * Shoutout from the MWCDO team on social media via posting and video reel. * Mention on MWCDO social media (FB, IG, & LinkedIn) postings for the event. * MWCDO website recognition with a logo linked to company website for 1 year.
High Roller Racer Sponsorship - 4 Winner's Circle Passes
$7,500
A bold bet on community growth and transformation. * Named High Roller Racer Sponsor at the event. * Recognition in the 2024-25 MWCDO Annual Report. * Full-page advertisement in the event program. * Logo on all marketing materials for the event. • 4 Winner’s Circle Passes to the event. • Logo on all event banners, signage, and monitors. • Mention on MWCDO social media (FB, IG, & LinkedIn) postings for the event. • MWCDO website recognition with a logo linked to company website for 1 year
Ace of the Track Sponsorship - 6 Grand Prix Player Passes
$5,000
Big rewards come with big investments - amplifying community initiatives. * Named Ace of the Track Sponsor for the event. * Recognition in the 2024-25 MWCDO Annual Report. * Half-page advertisement in the event program. * Logo on all marketing materials for the event. * 6 Grand Prix Player Passes to the event. * Logo on all event banners, signage, and monitors. * Mention on MWCDO social media (FB, IG, & LinkedIn) postings for the event.
Jackpot Driver Sponsorship - 4 Grand Prix Player Passes
$2,500
An ace up our sleeve, supporting vital programs and initiatives. * Named Jackpot Driver Sponsor for the event. * Recognition in the 2024-25 MWCDO Annual Report. * Quarter-page advertisement in the event program. * Logo on all marketing materials for the event. * 4 Grand Prix Player Passes to the event. * Logo on all event banners, signage, and monitors. * Mention on MWCDO social media (FB, IG, & LinkedIn) postings for the event.
Lucky Lap Sponsorship - 3 Grand Prix Passes
$1,000
Your sponsorship keeps the excitement going and community thriving. * Named Lucky Lap Sponsor for the event. * Recognition in the 2024-25 MWCDO Annual Report. * Recognition in the event program. * Logo on all marketing materials for the event. * 3 Grand Prix Player Passes to the event. * Logo on all event banners and signage. * Mention on MWCDO social media (FB, IG, & LinkedIn) postings for the event.
Pit Stop Patron Sponsorship - 2 Grand Prix Player Passes
$500
Fuel the night with fine food and drinks - your sponsorship powers the culinary experience that keeps guests engaged and energized. * Named Pit Stop Patron Sponsor for the event. * Recognition in the 2024-25 MWCDO Annual Report. * Recognition in the event program. * Logo on sign or banner at the Food/Beverage Station. * 2 Grand Prix Player Passes to the event.
Full House Sponsorship
$250
Bring the fun to life at the gaming tables - your support keeps the games hot and the stakes high for an unforgettable night. * Named Full House Sponsor in the 2024-25 MWCDO Annual Report. * Recognition in the event program. * Logo on sign or banner at the Gaming Table of your choice.
