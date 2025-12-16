A Night in Rio - Guardian Angels Catholic School Annual Gala

Your ticket includes admission to the gala - plated dinner, 4 hour open bar, dessert bar, silent and live auctions, and entertainment. Please note, when you are checking out, the donation Zeffy asked for is for their platform and not the school and is not necessary to tip. Tickets are $125 per person plus credit card processing fees for a total of $130.





If you prefer use code "Birdies" at checkout and you can choose to make a donation of $125 per person for your tickets on Birdies for Tampa Bay Charities. You can choose to donate online or via check Payable to Birdies for Tampa Bay Charities, and your donation will be matched by 15%! Please just ensure "Guardian Angels Catholic School" is checked. You can send a donation check to GACS or donate online at Birdies here: Donate Now | Birdies for Tampa Bay Charities