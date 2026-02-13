Carman-Ainsworth High School

Hosted by

Carman-Ainsworth High School

About this event

A Night in Rio - Junior/Senior Prom 2026

1 Riverfront Plaza

Flint, MI 48502, USA

Early Bird Ticket
$85
Available until Apr 10

Secure your spot at a special discounted rate! Our Early Bird tickets are available for a limited time! Once they're gone, standard pricing applies — don’t miss out!

Standard Ticket
$90
Available until May 1

Your ticket to the action! Enjoy full access to the event, live moments, and unforgettable memories. Secure your spot today.

Last Minute Ticket
$100
Available until May 8

It’s not too late! A limited number of tickets are still available — grab yours now before we sell out.

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