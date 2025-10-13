'A Night in the After Glow' Gala Tickets

This Duo Bundle includes two admissions for a night of purpose, connection, and celebration, featuring elegant dining, signature Glow Forward cocktails, live entertainment, a silent auction with curated experiences, dessert and sweet treats, photo-worthy moments, and the unveiling of our 2026 programs. Your ticket directly supports our programs, helping empower single moms and strengthen the Baltimore community. This 48-hour launch special offers two tickets for $170, providing one unforgettable night of joy and impact.
Please provide the name and email of each guest during checkout.
Bring your group and celebrate together at A Night in the After Glow. This bundle includes four Glow Together Duo Bundles, providing eight tickets for your friends, colleagues, or loved ones. Each Duo Bundle includes elegant dining, signature Glow Forward cocktails, live entertainment, a silent auction, desserts and sweet treats, photo-worthy moments, and the unveiling of our 2026 programs. Your table supports our programs, helping empower single moms and strengthen the Baltimore community.
Please provide the name and email of each guest during checkout.
Join us for an unforgettable evening! Enjoy full access to the program and activities with general admission tickets.
Reserve your table of 8 and enjoy full access to the evening’s program, entertainment, and activities.
For group/table tickets, please provide the name and email of each guest during checkout.
● Ensures a young/single mom in our program can attend the Gala and celebrate her achievements
● Thank-you card from sponsored Glow Getter attendee
● Recognition on social media & website
Supports: The cost of one Glow Getter’s gala ticket Benefits:
