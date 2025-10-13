'A Night in the After Glow' Gala Tickets

This Duo Bundle includes two admissions for a night of purpose, connection, and celebration, featuring elegant dining, signature Glow Forward cocktails, live entertainment, a silent auction with curated experiences, dessert and sweet treats, photo-worthy moments, and the unveiling of our 2026 programs. Your ticket directly supports our programs, helping empower single moms and strengthen the Baltimore community. This 48-hour launch special offers two tickets for $170, providing one unforgettable night of joy and impact.





Please provide the name and email of each guest during checkout.