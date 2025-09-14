A Night In The Chambers: 2025 Barristers Ball

Hosted by
Step beyond the bench and into an unforgettable evening of elegance, history, and celebration. Hosted inside a historic courthouse transformed into a grand event space, this year’s Barristers’ Ball invites you to experience A Night in the Chambers.
Your General Admission ticket includes:
⚖️ Entry to the Barristers’ Ball at the Le Méridien Tampa, The Courthouse
🥂 Cocktail reception + full evening of music, dancing, and entertainment
📸 Access to themed photo opportunities in the courthouse setting
✨ A chance to celebrate the tradition, prestige, and spirit of the law school community
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!