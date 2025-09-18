"A Night in the Country" Library Dinner Auction Tickets

Hosted by
About this event
General admission ticket for Adults 21+ include: Appetizers, Dinner, Dessert. The event features a cash bar. This event is NOT BYOB.
Corporate and Organization Sponsors have a vinyl banner created their logo on display at Library Dinner Auction Fundraiser and later hangs in the library year round! Corporate and Organizational Sponsorship is good for one year. Logos and information must be sent to [email protected] by October 15, 2025 to get the banner created in time for the fundraiser. Sponsorships that come in after the due date will be mentioned in the program and the banner will still hang in the library year-round.
For individuals or organizations who would like to sponsor a guest table!
Sponsored tables are not reserved seating, they will remain general admission and feature a centerpiece with the name of a sponsor.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!