Samuel W Smith Memorial Public Library

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Samuel W Smith Memorial Public Library

About this event

"A Night in the Country" Library Dinner Auction Tickets

Star Hose Company #1 Fire Hall 65 Maple St

Port Allegany, PA 16743, USA

General admission Ticket
$40

General admission ticket for Adults 21+ include: Appetizers, Dinner, Dessert. The event features a cash bar. This event is NOT BYOB.

Corporate or Organization Sponsorship
$500

Corporate and Organization Sponsors have a vinyl banner created their logo on display at Library Dinner Auction Fundraiser and later hangs in the library year round! Corporate and Organizational Sponsorship is good for one year. Logos and information must be sent to [email protected] by October 15, 2025 to get the banner created in time for the fundraiser. Sponsorships that come in after the due date will be mentioned in the program and the banner will still hang in the library year-round.

Sponsored Table
$100

For individuals or organizations who would like to sponsor a guest table!


Sponsored tables are not reserved seating, they will remain general admission and feature a centerpiece with the name of a sponsor.

Add a donation for Samuel W Smith Memorial Public Library

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