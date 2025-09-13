Beehive Alliance

Hosted by

Beehive Alliance

About this raffle

A Night in the Hive Raffle 2025

The Ultimate Sports Package
$25

This package has a 2 ticket minimum.


Enjoy various sporting events in Columbus with family or friends and stock up on gear ahead of time with a College Traditions gift card. This package includes:

  • 2 floor tickets to an Ohio State Men’s basketball game; choose between 3 Big10 games in 2026 once schedule is announced
    • Tickets: Section 123, Row AA
    • Access to the Board Room before the game & at half
    • VIP parking right under the stadium
    • Donated by the Grindley Family
  • Tickets to Columbus Fury game, Columbus’ very first Women’s Pro Volleyball team!
    • (2) mid-court seats for you to the Columbus Fury’s 2026 Opening Night match ($100 value)
    • Donated by the Columbus Fury
  • 2 tickets to a Crew soccer game with signed Evan Bush jersey
  • $200 gift card to College Traditions
Bourbon Basket
$25

Life is too short for bad bourbon! Enjoy a unique & handcrafted selection of bourbons, perfect for collectors and casual sippers. This hand-curated collection is your golden ticket to slow evenings, good company, and unforgettable flavor.


Basket Includes:

  • Stitzel Weller Distillery: Blade & Bow Bourbon Whiskey
  • American Freedom Distillery: Horse Solider Reserve Bourbon Whiskey
  • Jefferson’s: Ocean Bourbon Whiskey
  • Blanton’s: Original Single Barrel Bourbon Whiskey
  • Weller: Full Proof Bourbon Whiskey
  • Eagle Rare: Aged 10 years Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey


Refresh & Rejuvenate Wellness Package
$25

Treat yourself—or someone you love—to the ultimate self-care experience. Whether you're hitting reset, starting a new routine, or simply carving out time to care for yourself, this package is your gentle reminder: you deserve this.

  • 2 Months of unlimited yoga at Modo Yoga (located in Grandview)
    • Modo Yoga gear including a mat, yoga block & towel
  • 10 class package and full body scan with The Well Collective (located in German Village)
  • Refresh essentials donated by Boss Gal Beauty Bar:
    • Diamond Hydra Facial
    • ZO Skin Health products
    • Foreo swedish power mask device & night masks
    • Insulated waterbottle & skincare bag
Weekend away at Buckeye Lake, Ohio
$25

This package has a 2 ticket minimum.


Spend a weekend away on Buckeye Lake, just 35 minutes outside of Columbus, Ohio. This lakefront home can sleep 8 guests with a modern interior design and incredible porch overlooking the water! Coordinate weekend with AirBNB host after ANITH for an unforgettable weekend away in 2026!


Pictures: https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/964554521461219908?check_out=2024-08-11&viralityEntryPoint=1&unique_share_id=899031F2-3AC5-4643-99D4-51449ACDCA37&slcid=66e3c56029b9485a811ab15e44abd6e4&s=76&feature=share&adults=10&check_in=2024-08-09&channel=native&slug=VTOkW6GL&source_impression_id=p3_1756983605_P3cbFvdVYfEAm_3q

 

Generously donated by The Lewis Family.

Summer 2026 in Leland, Michigan
$25

This package has an 8 ticket minimum.


Head up to northern Michigan for a relaxing and fun-filled week with your family or friends! This Lake Michigan Beachfront home is located 4 miles south of Downtown Leland (aka Fishtown) which is known for its historic fishing village of restaurants, boutiques and galleries. The perfect location for a Northern Michigan summer vacation allowing for daytrips to Glen Arbor, Northport, Suttons Bay and Traverse City. You don’t want to miss this 4 bedroom/4 bathroom home boasting 100 feet of private beach with an elevated perch for bonfires and relaxing with friends or family. Don’t wait on these raffle tickets….and if you want to increase your chances even more, team up with a few other couples and make a fun couples trip out of it! Winner will coordinate directly with homeowners to choose a week in 2026.


Pictures: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1I7tDvYoeI-qxz17saZ4fFuVSCXA2luKe?usp=sharing


Generously donated by The Poll Family.

Birthday Bash Bundle
$25

Cue the confetti—this is the ultimate kids birthday party package that brings big smiles, sweet treats, and toe-tapping fun! Perfect for the little party animal in your life, this bundle has everything you need to throw a celebration they’ll never forget.

  • Birthday Party at School of Rock (Located in Grandview)
    • 2 hour event where friends learn & perform a song!
  • Custom balloon garland from Tied with a Bow Balloon Co.
  • Custom cookies with JoDough Cookies
  • $125 gift card for personalized yard signs with Columbus Yard Greetings
Sip & Savor Culinary Experience
$25

Prepare your palate for an unforgettable evening of indulgence with the Sip & Savor culinary package — a luxurious food and wine experience brought straight to you. Whether you're planning a date night, hosting friends, or simply celebrating life’s finer things, this package transforms any evening into a five-star affair.

  • Seasonal board of artisanal cheeses and meats along with other seasonal items (nuts, olives, fruit, crostini, dips and jams) from Meza Wine Shop ($70 value)
  • In home wine tasting for 8 people with local Sommelier Sheri Lytle from Cultivart Columbus ($500 value)
  • 3 course French Seasonal Cozy Winter lunch soiree in the cookbook library for 6 guests at The Seasoned Farmhouse. January through March 2026. 
Home, Sweet, Styled Home Décor Package
$25

Ready to give your space the glow-up it deserves? The Home, Sweet Styled Home décor package is your all-in-one ticket to fresh style, cozy vibes, and serious curb appeal.

  • 1 hour In-Home Design consultation with Audrey Hopkins, Hopkins Design
  • $200 gift card towards landscape design services or seasonal potters with Ohio Garden Gal (@ohiogardengal on Instagram)
  • One of a kind Lanscape Painting ($250 value)
Thread Styling & Accessories Package
$25

Treat yourself or someone special to a VIP experience at our favorite local boutiques, Thread! Whether you’re refreshing your look, hosting a girls’ night, or just love a good candle, this package is the perfect glow up!

  • $150 Thread Gift Card
  • $400 Style Party
  • Picture frame
  • Candle
  • Silver tray
3 Rounds of Golf Package
$25

This package has a 2 ticket minimum.


Enjoy three rounds of golf with friends at top courses in Ohio! This package includes:

  • Scioto Country Club
    • 18 holes of golf with winner + 2 guests
    • Lunch at the club house
    • Donated by the Hall family.
  • Muirfield Village Golf Club
    • 18 holes of golf with winner + 2 guests (July 2026 - July 2027)
    • Includes green fees & caddy fees
    • Donated by the Allen family.
  • Mount Vernon Country Club 
    • 18 holes of golf with winner + 3 guests 
    • Donated by the Lamb Family.
The Ohio State Football Package
$25

This package has a 2 ticket minimum.


If you or someone you know loves Ohio State Football, this package is for you. Head to the Shoe for the OSU vs. UCLA game and enjoy some signed products from Ryan Day! This package includes:


4 tickets to the Ohio State Football Game vs. UCLA on Nov. 15th

  • Section 16AA, Row 5, Seats 1-4 + 4 pre-game field passes
  • Parking pass included
  • Donated by the OSU Office of Athletics

Signed mini football and framed play photo

Add a donation for Beehive Alliance

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!