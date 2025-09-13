A Night in the Hive Raffle 2025

This package has an 8 ticket minimum.





Head up to northern Michigan for a relaxing and fun-filled week with your family or friends! This Lake Michigan Beachfront home is located 4 miles south of Downtown Leland (aka Fishtown) which is known for its historic fishing village of restaurants, boutiques and galleries. The perfect location for a Northern Michigan summer vacation allowing for daytrips to Glen Arbor, Northport, Suttons Bay and Traverse City. You don’t want to miss this 4 bedroom/4 bathroom home boasting 100 feet of private beach with an elevated perch for bonfires and relaxing with friends or family. Don’t wait on these raffle tickets….and if you want to increase your chances even more, team up with a few other couples and make a fun couples trip out of it! Winner will coordinate directly with homeowners to choose a week in 2026.



Pictures: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1I7tDvYoeI-qxz17saZ4fFuVSCXA2luKe?usp=sharing





Generously donated by The Poll Family.