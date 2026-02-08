A Night of Stars: Juntos We Rise - 50/50 Raffle

About this raffle
Purchase your 50/50 raffle ticket online to support the Lynn Hispanic Scholarship Fund.
Each ticket gives you a chance to win 50% of the total raffle proceeds.
The winner will be selected at the event, and you do not need to be present to win.
All proceeds support scholarships for Lynn students.
$10 each ticket
Cash collected at event.
For internal tracking only.
Purchase your 50/50 raffle ticket in person at the event using cash.
Each ticket gives you a chance to win 50% of the total raffle proceeds.
Cash entries will be collected and recorded at the event. You do not need to be present during the drawing to win.
All proceeds support scholarships for Lynn students.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!