A Night of 1000 Lights Sponsors

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About this event
• 10 Complimentary Dinner Tickets (VIP Table)
• Premier recognition as Presenting Sponsor of the Gala
• Premium full-page advertisement in the program
• Logo on all event marketing materials
• Logo on event signage
• Recognition during the program
• Social media recognition
• Promotional Table at the Event
• 8 Complimentary Dinner Tickets
• Full-page program advertisement in the program
• Logo recognition at the event
• Recognition in the event program
• Social media recognition
• Promotional Table at the Event
• 6 Complimentary Dinner Tickets
• Exclusive recognition as Photo Booth Sponsor
• Logo displayed on photo booth signage and photos
• Full-page advertisement in the program
• Recognition in the event program
• Promotional Table at the Event
• 4 Complimentary Dinner Tickets
• Logo displayed at hors d’oeuvres stations
• Full-page advertisement in the program
• Recognition in the event program
• 3 Complimentary Dinner Tickets
• Recognition as specialty cocktail sponsor
*Logo displayed at the bar area
*Sponsor selects the name of their own signature drink
• Half-page advertisement in the program
• Recognition in the event program
• 2 Complimentary Dinner Ticket
*Logo displayed at the dessert table area
• Half-page advertisement in the program
• Recognition in the event program
• 1 Complimentary Dinner Tickets
• Quarter page program advertisement in the program
• Recognition in the event program
• Quarter-page advertisement in the program
• Recognition in the event program
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