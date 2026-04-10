Schenectady Business & Professional Womens Club Inc

Hosted by

Schenectady Business & Professional Womens Club Inc

About this event

A Night of 1000 Lights Sponsors

132 Broadway

Schenectady, NY 12305, USA

Illuminator Sponsor
$10,000

• 10 Complimentary Dinner Tickets (VIP Table)

• Premier recognition as Presenting Sponsor of the Gala

• Premium full-page advertisement in the program

• Logo on all event marketing materials

• Logo on event signage

• Recognition during the program

• Social media recognition

• Promotional Table at the Event

Beacon Sponsor (Red Carpet)
$5,000

• 8 Complimentary Dinner Tickets

• Full-page program advertisement in the program

• Logo recognition at the event

• Recognition in the event program

• Social media recognition

• Promotional Table at the Event

Radiance Sponsor (Photo Booth)
$3,000

• 6 Complimentary Dinner Tickets

• Exclusive recognition as Photo Booth Sponsor

• Logo displayed on photo booth signage and photos

• Full-page advertisement in the program

• Recognition in the event program

• Promotional Table at the Event

Luminary Sponsor (Hor d'oeuvre Sponsor)
$2,500

• 4 Complimentary Dinner Tickets

• Logo displayed at hors d’oeuvres stations

• Full-page advertisement in the program

• Recognition in the event program

Golden Glow Sponsor (Specialty Cocktail)
$2,000

• 3 Complimentary Dinner Tickets

• Recognition as specialty cocktail sponsor

*Logo displayed at the bar area

*Sponsor selects the name of their own signature drink

• Half-page advertisement in the program

• Recognition in the event program

Sweet Glow Sponsor (Dessert Sponsor)
$1,500

• 2 Complimentary Dinner Ticket

*Logo displayed at the dessert table area

• Half-page advertisement in the program

• Recognition in the event program

Spark Sponsor
$1,000

• 1 Complimentary Dinner Tickets

• Quarter page program advertisement in the program

• Recognition in the event program

Starlight Sponsor
$500

• Quarter-page advertisement in the program

• Recognition in the event program

Inside Front Cover Advertisement
$450
Inside Back Cover Advertisement
$400
Full Page Advertisement
$275
Half Page Advertisement
$175
Quarter Page Advertisement
$125
Logo Placement Advertisement
$75
Personal Message
$50
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