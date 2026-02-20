Rotary Club Of Oakley Foundation

A Night of Aloha – An Oakley Rotary Community Gala

1799 Carpenter Rd

Oakley, CA 94561, USA

General Admission
$75
🌟Event Sponsor
$5,000

🌴 VIP Reserved Table for 10 Guests
Premium table placement for an elevated gala experience.

📖 Full-Page Feature in the Event Program
Prominent full-page recognition in the official event program.

🌺 Premier Sponsor Recognition 

Recognized as the Event Sponsor across all printed event materials, event signage and sponsor board, the event website page, and throughout event-related social media.

📺 Digital Loop Recognition
Featured logo placement in the event slideshow loop throughout the evening.

🔥 On-Stage Acknowledgment
Distinguished recognition during the evening program.

🍷 Hosted Wine Service
Four complimentary bottles of wine with 10 wine glasses at your table.

🌴Gold Sponsor
$2,500

🌺 Reserved Table for 8 Guests
Preferred seating for eight guests to enjoy an evening of celebration, dining, and community impact.

🌴 Prominent Logo Recognition
Your logo featured on event banner and gala signage, in the printed event program, and on the event website.

📖 Half-Page Promotion in the Event Program
Dedicated half-page promotional space in the official event program.

🔥 On-Stage Recognition
Verbal acknowledgment during the program.

🌊 Social Media Spotlight
Featured in 1–2 event-related social media posts highlighting your partnership.


🌺 Silver Sponsor
$1,000

🌴 Admission for 4 Guests
Reserved seating for four at the Rotary Club of Oakley’s 7th Anniversary Gala.

🌺 Logo Recognition – Your logo featured in the printed event program and on the event website.

🔥 On-Stage Acknowledgment
Recognition during the evening program.

🌊 Social Media Recognition
Featured in one event-related social media post highlighting your support.

Bronze Sponsor
$500

🌴 Admission for 2 Guests
Reserved seating for two at the Rotary Club of Oakley’s 7th Anniversary Gala.

🌺 Event Recognition – Your name listed in the printed event program and on the event website.

🔥 On-Stage Acknowledgment
Recognition during the evening program.

Copper Sponsor
$250

🌴 Admission for One Guest
Reserved seating for one at the Rotary Club of Oakley’s 7th Anniversary Gala.

🌺 Event Recognition – Your name listed in the printed event program and on the event website.


