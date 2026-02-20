A Night of Aloha – An Oakley Rotary Community Gala

Hosted by
🌴 VIP Reserved Table for 10 Guests
Premium table placement for an elevated gala experience.
📖 Full-Page Feature in the Event Program
Prominent full-page recognition in the official event program.
🌺 Premier Sponsor Recognition
Recognized as the Event Sponsor across all printed event materials, event signage and sponsor board, the event website page, and throughout event-related social media.
📺 Digital Loop Recognition
Featured logo placement in the event slideshow loop throughout the evening.
🔥 On-Stage Acknowledgment
Distinguished recognition during the evening program.
🍷 Hosted Wine Service
Four complimentary bottles of wine with 10 wine glasses at your table.
🌺 Reserved Table for 8 Guests
Preferred seating for eight guests to enjoy an evening of celebration, dining, and community impact.
🌴 Prominent Logo Recognition
Your logo featured on event banner and gala signage, in the printed event program, and on the event website.
📖 Half-Page Promotion in the Event Program
Dedicated half-page promotional space in the official event program.
🔥 On-Stage Recognition
Verbal acknowledgment during the program.
🌊 Social Media Spotlight
Featured in 1–2 event-related social media posts highlighting your partnership.
🌴 Admission for 4 Guests
Reserved seating for four at the Rotary Club of Oakley’s 7th Anniversary Gala.
🌺 Logo Recognition – Your logo featured in the printed event program and on the event website.
🔥 On-Stage Acknowledgment
Recognition during the evening program.
🌊 Social Media Recognition
Featured in one event-related social media post highlighting your support.
🌴 Admission for 2 Guests
Reserved seating for two at the Rotary Club of Oakley’s 7th Anniversary Gala.
🌺 Event Recognition – Your name listed in the printed event program and on the event website.
🔥 On-Stage Acknowledgment
Recognition during the evening program.
🌴 Admission for One Guest
Reserved seating for one at the Rotary Club of Oakley’s 7th Anniversary Gala.
🌺 Event Recognition – Your name listed in the printed event program and on the event website.
