A Night of Art & SOUL

Boynton Beach, FL 33437, USA
Grants access to the cocktail hour, dinner, and performances.
Sponsorship Package includes six (6) tickets to the Gala; premium seating; recognition and acknowledgment the night of the Gala; monthly promotional acknowledgement on Soul Movement’s social media platform for 6 months; name and logo on the Soul Movement website for 1 year.
Sponsorship Package includes four (4) tickets to the Gala; premium seating; recognition and acknowledgment the night of the Gala; monthly promotional acknowledgement on Soul Movement’s social media platform for 4 months; name and logo on the Soul Movement website for 1 year.
Sponsorship Package includes three (3) tickets to the Gala; premium seating; recognition and acknowledgment the night of the Gala; monthly promotional acknowledgement on Soul Movement’s social media platform for 3 months.
Sponsorship Package includes two (2) tickets to the Gala; recognition and acknowledgment the night of the Gala and monthly promotional acknowledgement on Soul Movement’s social media platform for 2 months.
Sponsorship Package includes one (1) ticket to the Gala; recognition and acknowledgment the night of the Gala and monthly promotional acknowledgement on Soul Movement’s social media platform for 1 month.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!