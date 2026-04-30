Simchat Yisrael Congregation Inc

Hosted by

Simchat Yisrael Congregation Inc

About this event

A Night of Celebration: 40 Years of Simchat Yisrael

1027 Racebrook Rd

Woodbridge, CT 06525, USA

Adult Admission
$50

Full admission to our 40th Anniversary Gala. Includes a festive dinner, special guest presentations, and an evening of music and storytelling as we honor our past and look toward our future.

Nursery Admission (1-5)
$20

Includes full dinner admission and access to our supervised nursery. Professional childcare is provided throughout the gala program so you can relax and enjoy the evening.

Child Admission (6-12)
$20

Includes a full dinner and a seat at the table. This ticket is for older children who will be joining the main event for the meal and presentations.

Sponsor
$250

Support our 40th Anniversary at a leadership level. Includes full admission to the Gala and special mention in the 40th Anniversary Program as an event sponsor

40th Anniversary Legacy Table
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Reserve a full table for your family or friends. This sponsorship includes 10 gala tickets, priority seating, and a featured acknowledgment in our 40th Anniversary Program

Add a donation for Simchat Yisrael Congregation Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!