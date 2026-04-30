A Night of Celebration: 40 Years of Simchat Yisrael

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About this event
Full admission to our 40th Anniversary Gala. Includes a festive dinner, special guest presentations, and an evening of music and storytelling as we honor our past and look toward our future.
Includes full dinner admission and access to our supervised nursery. Professional childcare is provided throughout the gala program so you can relax and enjoy the evening.
Includes a full dinner and a seat at the table. This ticket is for older children who will be joining the main event for the meal and presentations.
Support our 40th Anniversary at a leadership level. Includes full admission to the Gala and special mention in the 40th Anniversary Program as an event sponsor
Reserve a full table for your family or friends. This sponsorship includes 10 gala tickets, priority seating, and a featured acknowledgment in our 40th Anniversary Program
$
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