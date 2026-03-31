PIFFY Award Organization

Hosted by

PIFFY Award Organization

About this event

A Night of Color & Tribute

52 Front St

Paterson, NJ 07522, USA

General Ticket
$40

This ticket provides entry to our Night of Color and Tribute event.

Children's Ticket - aged 10 and younger
$20

This ticket provides a child entry to our Night of Color and Tribute event.

Robert Silva
$40

By purchasing this ticket, you are reserving a seat with Robert Silva.

Shavar Gerald
$40

By purchasing this ticket, you are reserving a seat with Shavar Gerald.

Asser Zaki
$40

By purchasing this ticket, you are reserving a seat with Asser Zaki.

Chief Kevin Alvarez
$40

By purchasing this ticket, you are reserving a seat with Chief Kevin Alvarez.

Chief John Ramos
$40

By purchasing this ticket, you are reserving a seat with Chief John Ramos

Tina Mangione
$40

By purchasing this ticket, you are reserving a seat with Tina Mangione

Annette Lemon
$40

By purchasing this ticket, you are reserving a seat with Annette Lemon

Suilona Cooke
$40

By purchasing this ticket, you are reserving a seat with Suilona Cooke

Jonathan Raditch
$40

By purchasing this ticket, you are reserving a seat with Jonathan Raditch

Leslie Cedeno
$40

By purchasing this ticket, you are reserving a seat with Leslie Cedeno

Brenda Alford
$40

By purchasing this ticket, you are reserving a seat with Brenda Alford

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!